2,887 New Coronavirus Cases Lift Illinois Total to 73,760 as State Nears 400K Test

As Illinois prepares to enter its seventh week under a stay-at-home order, state health officials reported 2,887 new coronavirus cases and 130 additional deaths Friday.

The total number of cases reported now sits at 73,760, with 3,241 fatalities.

So far, the state has administered nearly 400,000 tests, with more than 20,000 conducted in the last day.

As of Friday, 4,750 coronavirus patients remained hospitalized, with 25 percent of those in intensive care units and 727 people on ventilators.

May 6 briefing: The Latinx community in Illinois is testing positive for coronavirus at a higher rate than any other demographic group in Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.

The new cases come as Illinois sits about three weeks away from the end of its current stay-at-home order.

Pritzker earlier this week outlines the state's five-phased plan to reopen. The state is currently in its second phase, with some regions possibly entering the third phase as early as May 29.

Meanwhile, Chicago's mayor laid out her own plan for reopening the city. Health officials say the city has not yet reached a peak, but is expected to in the coming days.

"We're still at the stage where we're flattening the curve. We're not yet coming down," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Wednesday.

Arwady said the city is still expected to peak in May, however.

"We are making progress, but we're far from out of the woods," Arwady said.