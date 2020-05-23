Illinois Reports 2,352 New Coronavirus Cases, 75 Additional Deaths

Illinois health officials reported 2,352 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the state's total to 107,796 cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 75 deaths were also attributed to the virus, bringing the statewide total to 4,790, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Despite the increasing numbers of deaths and new cases, Illinois health officials say that the state's positivity rate, or rate of individuals whose coronavirus tests come back positive, is continuing to decline.

The rolling seven-day average stands at 13 percent, according to state officials. In all, 25,114 new test results were collected over the last 24 hours, bringing the state's total to 722,247.

These numbers come as the state is preparing to move into Phase Three of its reopening plan. All four healthcare regions across the state are expected to move into the new phase next weekend, with many non-essential businesses, including hair salons and spas set to reopen with social distancing and capacity guidelines in place.