With More Than 1,300 New Cases of Coronavirus, Illinois Total Climbs to 24,593

Well into Illinois' third week of a statewide stay-at-home order, the state has reported 1,346 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 24,593 since the pandemic began.

In addition, 80 peopled died from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 948 statewide.

Despite the rise in cases, both Illinois and Chicago officials say the data indicates a so-called flattening of the curve as the "doubling rate" both citywide and statewide appears to be slowing.

April 15 briefing: Gov. J.B. Pritzker discusses the financial toll the coronavirus pandemic will take on Illinois.

"To be clear, there is nothing good about twice as many people having this virus, or worse, dying from it, no matter how long the increase takes," Pritzker said Tuesday. "But we won’t get to zero cases overnight."

More than 100,000 people have now been tested statewide for the coronavirus, with 6,313 tests taking place over the last 24 hours.

Even still, Pritzker and other officials have warned the public to continue abiding by social distancing guidelines and stay-at-home orders.

"We're not out of the woods," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday.

"We still have a ways to go," Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said.

Officials say more than 80 of the state's 102 counties have now reported cases of the virus.

Chicago and Cook County remain the areas hardest hit by the virus.