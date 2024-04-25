Multiple streets were closed on Thursday evening in Valparaiso, Indiana, as Indiana State Police investigated an officer-involved shooting, authorities said.

Footage captured by Sky 5 at around 5:15 p.m. showed a portion of Calumet Avenue shut down at Evans Avenue, adjacent to Fairgrounds Park. A number of side streets were also closed to traffic.

While specifics on what occurred have yet to be released, Valparaiso police said in a Facebook post at around 3:40 p.m. that the Indiana State Police was investigating an officer-involved shooting.

It wasn't immediately clear if any deaths or injuries were reported. Police also had yet to reveal who fired gunshots.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

There was no threat to the public, according to police.

The Indiana State Police Lowell Post said on Facebook it had been requested to investigate a shooting near Fairgrounds Park and that the scene had been secured. Additional information was forthcoming, state police said.

Fairgrounds Park was also closed following the shooting, Valpo Parks stated in a Facebook post.

Check back for updates on this developing story.