Illinois Reports 2,119 New Cases of Coronavirus, 80 Additional Deaths

More than 40,000 Illinois residents have now tested positive for coronavirus after the state confirmed 2,119 new cases of the virus Saturday.

The state's total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 41,777 since the pandemic began.

In addition, the state reported 80 additional deaths Saturday, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,874 during the pandemic.

Finally, state officials also reported that nearly 12,000 more coronavirus test results were returned Saturday, marking the second consecutive day that the state exceeded 10,000 tests performed in a 24 hour period. More than 16,000 tests were reported Friday by state officials, the highest number the state has been able to test in a single day.