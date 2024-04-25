Severe weather possible this weekend as warm temperatures, storms move into Chicago area

While temperatures approaching 80 degrees for the weekend sounds like incredibly welcome news for Chicago-area residents after a chilly end to the week, it also comes alongside a risk of severe weather.

Friday, with forecasted highs in the mid 60s, is expected to begin with cloudy skies before rain develops later in the day.

Southeast winds may approach up to 20 miles per hour, with thunder possibly accompanying rainfall that moves in during the afternoon and evening hours.

While rain is expected across the region, risk for severe weather on Friday will likely be limited to the far western parts of the area, where heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding in addition to wind gusts that could approach up to 60 miles per hour.

Damaging winds are likely across much of the region on Saturday, when highs around 80 degrees are forecasted.

Western counties in the region are placed at a "slight" risk for severe weather, while counties closer to Lake Michigan are at a "marginal" risk on Saturday.

The threats remain much of the same, with a limited risk of hail, localized flooding and wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour all possible.

Sunday will bring similar conditions, rainfall included, albeit without the risk of severe weather in the Chicago area.

While the radars look threatening, many of this weekend's storms are expected to be scattered, which could lead to more dry hours than wet hours for parts of the region.

More showers are expected on Monday as temperatures hang around in the 70s before clouds clear to make way for dry, pleasant days with highs in the low-to-mid 70s next week.