Investigators on Friday offered some of the most in-depth details behind their investigation into the murder of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca, revealing how they identified and ultimately arrested a suspect in the killing following a days-long manhunt.

Officials detailed their multi-state search for suspect Xavier Tate Jr., who is now charged with murder in Huesca's death, among other charges.

Huesca was found by fellow officers with multiple gunshot wounds on April 21 near his Gage Park home. A six-year veteran of the force, Huesca had just gotten off a shift and was heading home in uniform when the shooting occurred. His Toyota SUV and his weapon were stolen following the shooting, authorities said.

According to officials, a water bottle and a bank card marked a big break in their case the night Huesca was fatally shot.

"After locating video of Tate in the area of the shooting, detectives traced his movements back to a business where he purchased a bottle of water using a relative's bank card," Chief of Detectives Antoinette Ursitti said in a press conference. "Detectives identified Tate through the relative who allowed Tate to use the bank card."

Once identified, that same water bottle, along with the clothing Tate was seeing wearing in video footage from earlier in the day, were found, near the spot where officials discovered Huesca's stolen vehicle, Ursitti said.

Ursitti said officials then began processing ballistic evidence recovered from the shooting scene, where Tate's DNA was discovered on evidence recovered.

"Additionally, Tate's fingerprints were discovered on a fence he was seen on video jumping over following the murder," Ursitti said.

As officials continued their investigation, they ended up at a home on April 26 in the 10800 block of South Hale. There, Ursitti said officers saw a man inside the home throw a weapon over a fence into a yard. That weapon was later found to be Huesca's service weapon.

"Detectives then conducted a search warrant at the location and recovered ammunition and magazines," Ursitti said.

The man seeing throwing the gun was later charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

After that, the Chicago Police Department's Fugitive Apprehension Unit and U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force traveled to Wisconsin and Iowa after receiving information Tate had fled the state.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke at a Friday press conference after the arrest of Xavier Tate in the murder of CPD Officer Luis Huesca.

The investigation was then brought back to Illinois, as officials received word Tate was in Glendale Heights.

Further information revealed to Tate was in Glendale heights Illinois, where he was arrested on Wednesday.

According to police, Tate was taken into custody without incident Wednesday evening at the Ellyn Crossing apartments.

Two law enforcement sources told NBC Chicago that Tate had been hiding in an apartment unit in the complex, underneath the kitchen sink.

According to sources, Tate said "please don't hurt me," when officers found him.

"This past week has been unimaginable for the family of Officer Huesca. Amidst their grief, they faced the additional burden of knowing his killer was still free," Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said Friday. "That changed on Wednesday night. Following a multi-state manhunt, CPD and the U.S. Marshal Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force tracked Tate to the apartment in Glendale Heights, Illinois. And Luis was with them. Tate was taken into custody using Luis' handcuffs."

The person housing Tate at the time of his arrest was also charged in DuPage County for concealing and aiding a fugitive, police said.

Tate now faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated vehicular hijacking and possession of a stolen firearm. He is expected to make his first court appearance Friday.

"These charges reflect the severity of the actions that led to the tragic death of a man who served this city with integrity and with bravery," Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said. "Officer Huesca was a six-year veteran and his commitment to our community represented the best of what it means to serve in law enforcement. As we bring these charges, remember his service and we honor his memory and we are committed to a thorough ongoing review ensuring that our pursuit of justice is meticulous and unwavering."

At a Friday press conference, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx shared details about the charges against Xavier Tate in the murder of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca.

Officials said their investigation so far has not indicated Huesca was targeted for being a police officer.

"When Officer Huesca returned home, he was in his uniform. He did have a cover over the top, but at this point ... what I will say is nothing in our investigation at this point has led us to believe he targeted Officer Huesca because he was a law enforcement officer," Ursitti said.

In a statement, Huesca's family thanked law enforcement for their efforts in the investigation.

"We extend our immense gratitude to the men and women of the Chicago Police Department for their unwavering support and dedication to our family, with special recognition to Superintendent Larry Snelling, Chief Antoinette Ursitti, and Chicago FOP President John Catanzara for their exceptional support during our darkest hours," the statement reads in part.

"As we place our trust in the justice system for a thorough and just resolution, the potential for lenient pre-trial release conditions that might allow a heinous murderer to walk free is deeply troubling," the statement goes on to say. "The vile nature of this crime and its devastating impact on our family and the community demand uncompromising pursuit of justice."

The arrest comes two days after law enforcement personnel packed the seats at St. Rita Cascia Shrine Chapel in the city's Beverly View neighborhood to honor Huesca.

One by one, family, friends and colleagues shared emotional stories at the funeral of the slain officer, each revealing a tribute to the man they knew -- the man he was both with and without his badge.

"When I first heard the tragic news, I really struggled to find sufficient words to describe [Luis] to those who didn't have the privilege of meeting him. But I kept returning to the phrase 'give the shirt off his back.' Because that's exactly what Luis was. He was the kind of man who would go out of his way to help others no matter what," said his friend Karim Ismat.

Officer Luis Huesca, a six-year veteran of the force, was fatally shot on April 21 in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood while returning home from work. At his funeral, touching tributes from family, friends, and colleagues painted a poignant portrait of the man he was, both with and without his badge.

In the end, it was Huesca's character that took center stage.

"Luis, your nickname should be Lionheart. You're an exceptional person with courage, bravery, community, humility and pride in your work," Huesca Jr. said, reciting a letter he wrote to his late brother. "And you have dedication for those you touch, rest in peace, my brother, and I love you."