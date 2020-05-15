2,432 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Illinois as Total Inches Closer to 100,000

With Illinois nearly two weeks away from the end of its stay-at-home order, the state reported another increase in cases and deaths.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state saw another 2,432 cases confirmed in the last 24 hours. There were also an additional 130 deaths.

That brings the statewide totals to 90,369 cases and 4,058 deaths.

Already this week, Illinois has seen record numbers for both metrics.

The state recorded 192 deaths Wednesday, making it the deadliest day since the pandemic began and health officials reported a daily record for new cases Tuesday with more than 4,000 confirmed infections in 24 hours.

May 15 briefing: Gov. J.B. Pritzker discusses latest testing and positivity rate data.

According to officials, Illinois returned 26,565 test results in the last day. That lifts the state's total number of tests performed to 538,602 as of Friday. That also brings Illinois' positivity rate to 16%, marking another decline for the state.

At the same time, 4,367 people remained hospitalized. Of those, 1,129 people were in intensive care units and 675 were on ventilators.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker revealed Monday that Illinois may not reach a coronavirus peak until mid-June, according to new projections, but as of Thursday, all regions in the state were on track to enter the third phase of reopening at the end of May.

The state is currently in its seventh week of a statewide stay-at-home order and in the second phase of a five-stage reopening plan. A stay-at-home order remains in effect until May 30, though regions may begin lifting additional restrictions as early as May 29.

Meanwhile, reports indicate Cook County has surpassed Queens County in New York for the most cases in the nation. IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike attributed the county's rise in cases to increased testing across Illinois, however.

As of Friday, Cook County had confirmed 59,905 cases since the pandemic began, compared to Queens' 58,516 cases.