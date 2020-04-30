2,563 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Illinois, Bringing State Total to 52,918

Illinois reported 2,563 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, bringing the statewide number of infections 52,918 one day before a modified stay-at-home order takes effect.

The state also reported an additional 141 fatalities, lifting the total number of deaths associated with the virus to 2,355. The number close to numbers seen Tuesday, which saw the state's highest amount of deaths in a single day since the coronavirus pandemic began. On that day, 144 deaths were reported in 24 hours.

The additional cases and deaths come as officials believe Illinois is near a peak.

As of Thursday, nearly 5,000 people remained hospitalized for coronavirus. Of the 4,953 in hospitals, 1,289 were in the intensive care unit and 785 were on ventilators.

April 29 briefing: Gov. J.B. Pritzker talks PPE in Illinois and how the state is handling coronavirus in long-term healthcare facility.

The latest increases are also paired with a rise in testing statewide as more than 250,000 people have been tested across Illinois.

Last week, the state opened two drive-thru testing sites for anyone experiencing symptoms.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added six new symptoms associated with COVID-19. The additional symptoms include chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.

Illinois' modified stay-at-home order takes effect Friday, though Gov. J.B. Pritzker is currently in a legal battle over the extension.

The new order mandates face coverings for all Illinois residents who must go to public spaces, like grocery stores, where social distancing isn't possible. It also allows for the reopening of several businesses across the state, as well as golf courses and state parks.

"The stay-at-home order in Illinois is still very much in effect," Pritzker said.