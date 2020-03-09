Illinois Declares Disaster Proclamation Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared a disaster proclamation — Illinois' version of a state of emergency — Monday over the coronavirus outbreak as state health officials reported an additional four cases.

A total of 11 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Illinois while more than 24 deaths and 600 total cases have been reported in the U.S. Illinois joined at least 13 other states that have declared a state of emergency amid the outbreak, Pritzker said.

"We will have all the tools at play and rapidly available to deploy," he added.

Starting Tuesday, Pritzker's administration will offer a daily press conference on the state of the response to the coronavirus. At a news conference Monday, Pritzker urged residents to help themselves, families and communities.

"We are one community here in Illinois, and community members take care of each other," Pritzker said. "Don't let fear replace level-headedness. You have responsibilities during this crisis too, and it's important to live up to them."

Illinois’s seventh coronavirus patient, a Chicago man in his 60s, remains hospitalized in serious condition, health officials said Sunday, adding that they believed the case is the first community-transmitted case in the city of Chicago.

Dr. Michael J. Ryan of the World Health Organization answered questions on Monday about the spread of the coronavirus.

Amtrak announced Sunday it placed a train out of service after a Missouri college student, who tested positive for the coronavirus after studying abroad in Italy, flew into Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and took Amtrak to St. Louis.

On Friday night, Chicago Public Schools officials announced a classroom aide at Vaughn Occupational High School on the city's Northwest Side tested positive for the coronavirus. The aide, a Chicago resident in her 50s, traveled on the Grand Princess — the cruise ship on which 21 passengers tested positive for the coronavirus.

After returning home on Feb. 24, the patient went to her job at Vaughn and last reported to work on March 4. As a result, CPS officials have advised all students, faculty and staff to only leave their homes if seeking medical care and have closed the school through Wednesday, March 18.

Illinois' fifth coronavirus patient, a Vanderbilt University student who studied abroad in Italy, was released from a Chicago hospital Friday and planned to be quarantined at home.

More than 20 people have died in the United States from the coronavirus, with over 500 people diagnosed with the virus. The outbreak has impacted daily aspects of American life, from the plunging stock markets to members of Congress self quarantining.

State officials announced March 2 that a woman in her 70s, the spouse of a man who tested positive over the weekend, was also diagnosed with the coronavirus, marking the state's fourth case.

In January, two Chicago residents, a husband and wife, were diagnosed with the coronavirus. The wife had recently traveled to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, to care for a relative.

Both patients were treated at AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates and have since made a full recovery.

Last month, Illinois became the first state to conduct its own tests for the coronavirus, allowing for quicker results. Last week, the state opened two additional testing labs in central and southern Illinois, Pritzker said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health launched a statewide hotline for the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, "to answer any questions from the public or to report a suspected case," Gov. Pritzker said. That number is 1 (800) 889-3931.