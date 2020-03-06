coronavirus

Illinois’ Fifth Coronavirus Patient Released From Chicago Hospital

The patient, a Vanderbilt University student who studied abroad in Italy, was initially admitted to the hospital Thursday

Illinois' fifth patient who tested positive for the coronavirus was released from Chicago's Rush University Medical Center Friday, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The patient, a Vanderbilt University student who has not been identified, was studying abroad in Italy for six weeks.

In an interview, the student previously told NBC 5 he returned home Tuesday evening and wasn't feeling well and nearly immediately suspicious that he may have caught the virus.

According to a Rush spokesperson, the patient still is showing symptoms but no longer requires hospitalization.

