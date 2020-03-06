Illinois’ Fifth Coronavirus Patient Released From Chicago Hospital

Illinois' fifth patient who tested positive for the coronavirus was released from Chicago's Rush University Medical Center Friday, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The patient, a Vanderbilt University student who has not been identified, was studying abroad in Italy for six weeks.

In an interview, the student previously told NBC 5 he returned home Tuesday evening and wasn't feeling well and nearly immediately suspicious that he may have caught the virus.

According to a Rush spokesperson, the patient still is showing symptoms but no longer requires hospitalization.