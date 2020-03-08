Health Officials Confirm 7th Coronavirus Case in Illinois

Health officials say another resident has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, the seventh confirmed case in the state of Illinois.

Officials with the Chicago Department of Public Health and the Illinois Department of Public Health will address the media on Sunday to discuss the positive test, according to a press release issued by the two departments.

No further details were immediately made available about the new positive test.

Chicago Public Schools extended the closure of Vaughn Occupational High School after learning new information about a teacher's aide who was diagnosed with the coronavirus. NBC 5's Chris Hush reports.

In the most recent case, a teacher’s aide at Vaughn Occupation High School on Chicago’s North Side was diagnosed with the disease after returning from a cruise. Individuals who were in close contact with the teacher’s aide have been asked to self-quarantine, and the school will be shutdown for several days as a precaution, according to Chicago Public Schools.

In the fifth case, a Vanderbilt University student was diagnosed with the virus after returning from a study abroad program in Italy. The student was recently released from a local hospital.

The other four individuals in Illinois who had tested positive for the virus have been released from area hospitals.