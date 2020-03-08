Off-Duty CPD Officer Exchanges Gunfire With Individual in Forest Glen: Police

Chicago police are investigating after an off-duty police officer exchanged gunfire with an unknown individual on the city’s Forest Glen neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to authorities, police received reports of an exchange of gunfire between an assailant and an off-duty officer in the 5200 block of North Lawler.

Police say that the officer was heading into work when he noticed several individuals "acting suspiciously" near vehicles in the neighborhood. The officer stopped and announced that he was a police officer.

According to officials, one of the individuals pulled out a gun and opened fire. The officer returned fire, and the individuals fled the scene in a vehicle.

A Chicago police spokesman says that one of the individuals was dropped off at an area hospital for treatment. It is unclear what his condition is at this time.

CPD received reports of an exchange of gunfire between an offender and an off-duty police officer in the area of 5200 Block of N LAWLER. Detail to follow as #CPDMediaCar responds to the scene. pic.twitter.com/r61tnsvjax — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) March 8, 2020

This is the second incident involving an off-duty Chicago police officer this weekend. On Friday night at approximately 8 p.m., a 41-year-old man and an off-duty police officer were in a vehicle in the 5100 block of South Washtenaw when a person in a black vehicle began firing at the pair.

The 41-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his calf, while the off-duty officer returned fire at the suspect. It is unclear if the suspect was hit during the shooting, and police are continuing to investigate the incident.