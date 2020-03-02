Coronavirus in Illinois: What We Know So Far

NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live stream of a planned 1 p.m. CT press conference from hospital officials in Arlington Heights, where the latest Illinois coronavirus patient is being treated. Watch live in the player above.

With coronavirus infections spreading around the globe, including a new diagnosis in Illinois, questions linger over the severity of the disease and what it means for areas seeing new cases.

Here's what we know, and don't know, so far:

THE LATEST IN ILLINOIS

A fourth Illinois patient has tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19, state health officials announced Monday.

The woman in her 70s is the spouse of a man, also in his 70s, who tested positive over the weekend in a Chicago suburb, the Illinois Department of Public Health said in a release.

Health officials said both patients were in "good condition." The woman is being quarantined at home and "is complying with health officials."

"Public health officials are working to identify and actively monitor individuals who were in contact with both patients in an effort to prevent additional transmission," the Illinois Department of Public Health said in a statement. "Public health officials will reach out to individuals who may have been exposed."

Meanwhile, the hospital treating the woman's spouse said Monday that the person remains hospitalized in isolation.

The latest case marks the fourth person in Illinois to test positive for the coronavirus, Cook County and state health officials said in a news release.

The husband and wife have not been identified and additional details, including where or when they were exposed, weren't immediately available.

Though tests for the latest patient, which were conducted in Illinois, came back with positive results for the new coronavirus, COVID-19, the results for both cases have yet to be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention, officials said.

Northwest Community Healthcare, the hospital treating the woman's spouse, said infectious disease specialists are at the hospital "working closely with communicable disease officials from the Cook County Department of Public Health, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the CDC."

"NCH is closely following recommended guidelines outlined by these officials," the hospital said in a statement. "At the moment we are implementing all associated protocols, including an exposure investigation, to identify those who might have had contact with this patient in order to treat them accordingly. Along with this patient, our top priority will remain to keep our staff and community safe at all times."

The person has not been identified and additional details, including their condition, weren't immediately available.

Public health officials said they're working to identify and actively monitor individuals who were in contact with the patient in an effort to reduce the risk of additional transmission.

The state of Illinois also plans to ask the CDC to deploy a team for assistance.

School District 25 in the Arlington Heights said in a letter Sunday that two staff members and their children were contacted by a babysitter whose relative, a hospital employee, had been exposed to the coronavirus patient. The staff members and their children work at or attend Dryden, Ivy Hill, Greenbrier and Olive Mary Stitt schools, the district said.

Though none of the employees or their children have experienced symptoms, the district said the group was staying home to self-monitor.

Also over the weekend, Loyola University Chicago announced plans to send students who are studying abroad in Rome home by Wednesday, March 4.

All students will have to stay at home for a 14-day observation period, under guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The university is deferring midterms for returning students and is expected to help offset additional travel costs, officials said.

The University of Illinois joined with a similar move late Sunday, requiring all students depart Italy for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester.

In January, two Chicago residents, a husband and wife, were diagnosed with the coronavirus. The wife had recently traveled to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, to care for a relative.

Both patients were treated at AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates and have since made a full recovery.

Last month, Illinois became the first state to conduct its own tests for the coronavirus, allowing for quicker results.

At a news conference Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said as a precautionary measure, the state will expand to two additional testing labs in central and southern Illinois in the coming week.

The Illinois Department of Public Health launched a statewide hotline for the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, "to answer any questions from the public or to report a suspected case," Pritzker said. That number is 1 (800) 889-3931.

NATIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL UPDATES

Health officials in Washington state said Sunday night that a second person had died from the coronavirus — a man in his 70s from a nursing facility near Seattle where dozens of people were sick and had been tested for the virus.

Researchers said earlier the virus may have been circulating for weeks undetected in Washington state.

Washington state now has 12 confirmed cases.

The number of known coronavirus cases in the U.S. had reached at least 80 as of Sunday, counting people evacuated from a cruise ship and the city of Wuhan in China.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends these seven tips to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

More than 60 countries around the world — including nine of the 10 biggest — have found infections, with a global count of nearly 89,000 people affected by the illness. Clusters of infections in South Korea, Italy and Iran continued to expand.

Meanwhile, the number of new virus cases in China dropped to its lowest level in six weeks Monday and hundreds of patients at the outbreak’s epicenter were being released.

WHAT CAN YOU DO TO PREVENT THE SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Americans to start preparing for a possible pandemic outbreak of the coronavirus in the United States, noting it’s not a question of “if” the outbreak will happen but “when.”

Here's what the CDC recommends:

"It’s currently flu and respiratory disease season and CDC recommends getting a flu vaccine, taking everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of germs, and taking flu antivirals if prescribed."

The World Health Organization said protecting yourself from coronavirus is similar to preventing other types of infections:

"Standard recommendations to prevent infection spread include regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs," the WHO said. "Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing."

The Illinois Department of Public Health also weighed in with specific ways to "help prevent the spread of coronaviruses and protect yourself from becoming infected":

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

"There are currently no vaccines to protect against human coronavirus infection," the IDPH wrote online. There also are no specific treatments. To help relieve symptoms, the IDPH recommends:

Take pain and fever medications

Drink plenty of liquids

Stay home and rest

SHOULD YOU GET A FACE MASK?

Regular surgical face masks are not effective in protecting against the coronavirus. A more specialized face mask known as N95 respirators are thicker than surgical masks and are fitted to a person’s face to keep out any viral particles.

Fear of the spreading coronavirus has led to a global run on sales of face masks despite evidence that most people who aren't sick don't need to wear them.

Many businesses are sold out, while others are limiting how many a customer can buy. Amazon is policing its site, trying to make sure sellers don't gouge panicked buyers.

Still, the CDC doesn't recommend that people wear masks to protect themselves from the virus. The CDC says people infected — or those showing symptoms such as fever and shortness of breath — should wear masks to avoid spreading it to others. Health care workers also need masks, the agency says.

WHAT ABOUT YOUR FINANCES?

The coronavirus outbreak caused a sudden drop in global stocks last week, leading many to worry about money that millions of people count on for things like retirement or buying a home. But financial experts say it's important not to panic.

Craig G. Bolanos Jr., the CEO of west suburban-based financial planning company Wealth Management Group, spoke to NBC 5 News Today on Monday as many investors worried about what would happen to their money in the week ahead. Public health crises can lead to economic loss when lots of people change their daily habits, Bolanos said.

"We're worried about people no longer traveling," Bolanos said. "We're worried about people no longer going about their daily lives and all of a sudden that has a ripple effect through the overall economy."

Bolanos pointed to previous declines in the market that were related to global health outbreaks such as SARS in 2003, MERS in 2012, Ebola in 2014 and Zika in 2016. Each dip was followed by a recovery.

Bolanos had specific advice for investors at different stages. Click here to read more.

WHAT IF YOU'RE TRAVELING?

Many coronavirus cases so far have been in countries that are popular tourist destinations. This scare has prompted a 60% jump in insurance policies sold in the United States in the past month, according to InsureMyTrip.

If you have booked a flight, hotel, tour, or other travel arrangements and you’re now nervous about traveling, here’s what you need to know about how your travel insurance will and won’t cover you.

Over the weekend, the White House announced new restrictions on international travel to prevent its spread.

U.S. has banned travel to Iran and is urging Americans not to travel to regions of Italy and South Korea where the virus has been prevalent.

Travel to Iran is already quite limited, though some families are allowed to travel there on a visa. It is one of the seven initial countries on Trump’s travel ban list, which means travel from Iran also is already severely restricted.