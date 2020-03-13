All Illinois Schools to Close Over Coronavirus, Governor Announces

All schools in Illinois, including Chicago Public Schools, will be closed until the end of March as the state continues efforts to combat a growing number of coronavirus cases, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday.

The governor said all public and private schools in the state, including Chicago Public Schools, will close beginning Tuesday and stay closed through March 30.

The governor discussed the measure in a 4 p.m. coronavirus briefing.

Hundreds of schools across the area - including some of the state's largest districts and all Catholic schools operated by the Archdiocese of Chicago - had already announced plans to implement e-learning programs or extend spring breaks to avoid bringing students into buildings during the outbreak.

The announcement follows earlier comments from Chicago officials who said the city's public schools would remain open despite a daily rise in cases.

"Obviously we are of course taking every aspect of this seriously and particularly the question of whether or not our schools should or should not remain open is something we have frequent conversations about all day long," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

As of Friday, Chicago Public Schools remained open. Mayor Lori Lightfoot discussed why.

CPS already began scaling back large-scale school events, Lightfoot said, as well as issuing spring break guidance and instituting a mandatory policy on short-term closures for schools with confirmed cases.

"Let me be as clear as possible," Lightfoot said. "Every decision that I have made and every decision that I will make pertaining to COVID-19 is steered by data, public health guidance and medical professionals."

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday in order to open up billions of dollars in direct relief to Americans affected by the coronavirus.

"To unleash the full power of the federal government in this effort, today I am officially declaring a national emergency — two very big words," Trump said. "The action I am taking will open up access to up to $50 billion."

Trump made the announcement during an afternoon press conference from the White House Rose Garden to address the spiraling pandemic as he seeks to calm a panicked nation amid mixed messages and growing criticism of his administration's scattershot response.