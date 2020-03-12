Coronavirus in Illinois: List of Chicago-Area Schools Closed Over Exposure Concerns

Multiple schools in the Chicago area were closed Thursday and several universities in Illinois were taking extra precautions over concerns of possible coronavirus exposure. The impacted schools include:

Hinsdale Central High School in Hinsdale and Hinsdale South High School in Darien

The family of a Hinsdale South student who "may have been exposed to COVID-19" was awaiting test results, according to a message from the district, which said officials made the decision to close schools in order to give staff and families "additional time to plan accordingly."

Dundee-Crown High School and Perry Elementary School in Carpentersville

The district was "contacted by the Kane County Health Department regarding a possible case of coronavirus" at 11 a.m. Wednesday, a note from District 300's superintendent reads, announcing that both schools would be closed Thursday and Friday.

"A student who attends Dundee-Crown and their family have been told to self-quarantine by the McHenry County Health Department while they await test results for another member of their immediate family. As an additional precaution, the student and their family members were also screened for COVID-19 today. We expect to receive an update regarding their test results on Friday or Saturday. "

"It is important to note the student is not showing signs or symptoms related to the virus. Instead, this is a precautionary measure intended to minimize the possibility of community spread. We have also confirmed the student has not attended any large gatherings or school events in the last few weeks."

Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School in Chicago

The parent of a student from the school tested positive for coronavirus, the school said in a letter to parents early Tuesday. School officials said the Illinois Department of Public Health did not require the closure, but the school would cancel all classes and and activities out of an abundance of caution.

Bernard Zell officials clarified in the letter that no student or staff member was diagnosed with the virus, and that they believed the risk to students and faculty remained low, based on conversations with medical experts.

Vaughn Occupational High School in Chicago

Vaughn remains closed after a teacher's aide was diagnosed with the coronavirus. The patient, a Chicago woman in her 50s who was hospitalized in stable condition, recently disembarked from the Grand Princess cruise ship in California, where 21 people on board tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced Friday.

Loyola University in Chicago

Loyola University said it will suspend face-to-face classes and transition to online/distance learning beginning March 13 and continuing through the end of the semester. Final exams will be "handled remotely." In addition, residential students are "expected to leave campus as soon as possible and go home for the semester." Residence halls will close by the end of Thursday.

University of Chicago

The University of Chicago is moving to remote learning for undergraduate and graduate classes for the entire spring quarter beginning March 30.

"Extensive preparations are in process under the Provost’s leadership, and we will provide detailed guidance over the next week about remote teaching," the university said. "The University is fully committed to supporting the education of all students throughout the Spring Quarter. The College, schools, divisions, and departments will work closely with all undergraduate and graduate students to ensure that they continue to receive a transformative education."

DePaul University in Chicago

The university issued a statement saying no final exams for Winter Quarter classes will take place on campus, that for the time being, all university-sponsored events are postponed or canceled until further notice and that "classes will be delivered remotely during Spring Quarter and the remainder of Spring Semester for the College of Law. Campuses will remain open to faculty and staff, and operations other than in-class instruction will be expected to continue.Students who live in residence halls should prepare not to return for Spring Quarter."

University of Illinois - all campuses

After Spring Break, the university - with campuses in Chicago, Champaign and Springfield - announced that it will suspend face-to-face course instruction starting Monday, March 23. "Students are expected to attend classes in-person as normal on Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13," the school said in a statement Wednesday. "All international travel on university-sponsored business for faculty, staff and students is prohibited from March 16 until further notice."

Six additional coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Illinois, bringing the state’s total to 25, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday.

Northwestern University in Evanston

Northwestern schools operating on a quarter system are extending Spring Break by one week, according to a statement released Wednesday.

"When classes resume, beginning April 4, they will be conducted remotely for at least three weeks," the statement read. "Classes that do not lend themselves to remote instruction will be addressed separately. University leaders will reassess the situation by April 17 and decide then whether to continue remote teaching or to return to in-person instruction by April 27. We will provide additional guidance on the transition to remote classes in the days to come. A website outlining essential resources for teaching has been established and will continue to be updated."

Illinois State University in Normal

Illinois State University is extending its spring break for students until Monday, March 23, the school's president said. On March 23, the school will transition to online instruction through at least April 12. University housing has been closed, with students advised to return home until further notice. All university-sponsored non-essential travel has also been suspended until further notice, with all study abroad programs canceled.

Adler University in Chicago

Adler University said Wednesday that a member of its Chicago Campus was being tested for COVID-19 and is in isolation.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Chicago Campus has been closed until results of the testing are known," the school said in a statement. "Should the results come back negative, campus will re-open and normal operations will resume. Should the results come back positive, a deep cleaning of campus will take place. When our students, faculty, and staff return, they will be returning to a well-prepared, clean, and safe campus."

Meanwhile, classes were canceled through March 15.

"By the end of the weekend, we will assess whether or not it is safe to return to campus. If not, starting Monday, March 16, all classes at the Chicago Campus will be conducted online. Over the weekend, online classes will continue as per usual and weekend residency classes will move to Zoom," the school said.