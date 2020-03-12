coronavirus

Coronavirus Guide: Live Updates, Cancellations and Resources You Should Know About

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop, stay up-to-date on the latest new surrounding the situation in Chicago and across the U.S.

Coronavirus live blog:

The latest developments from across Illinois and in the Chicago area.

Coronavirus in Illinois: What We Know So Far

Full list of confirmed cases in Illinois:

A continually updated list on what we know about the confirmed cases across the state.

A List of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Illinois

Daily coronavirus briefing from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Illinois health officials:

Watch live every day at 2:30 p.m.

WATCH LIVE: Daily Coronavirus Briefing From Illinois Health Officials at 2:30 p.m.

Full list of school closings, cancellations:

An updated list of schools and universities that have closed, canceled classes or are teaching virtually amid the outbreak.

Coronavirus in Illinois: List of Chicago-Area Schools Closed Over Exposure Concerns

List of events that have been canceled:

An updated list of events canceled in and around Chicago due to the outbreak.

List of Canceled Events in Chicago Area Due to Coronavirus

Q&A With Doctors:

See how experts answered your coronavirus questions.

Live Chat: Illinois Experts Answer Your Coronavirus Questions
Illinois Expert Answers Your Top Coronavirus Questions in Live Q&A


Coronavirus Travel:

List of airline, cruise line, hotel and rental cancellation policies.

Coronavirus Travel: List of Airline, Cruise Line, Hotel and Rental Cancellation Policies

National and international updates:

The latest developments from across the nation.

