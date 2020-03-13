St. Margaret of Scotland School in Chicago Closed After Student Tests Positive for Coronavirus

St. Margaret of Scotland School and Parish on Chicago's Far South Side was closed beginning Friday after a student tested positive for coronavirus.

The Chicago Department of Public Health informed school officials Thursday evening that a student had tested positive for the virus amid the global outbreak, according to a letter posted on the school's website late Thursday. The school is located at 9833 S. Throop St. in the city's Longwood Manor neighborhood.

The student in question also attended the school's mass at St. Margaret of Scotland Church on Thursday, the letter reads.

"Therefore, following the CDPH recommendation, we are closing St. Margaret of Scotland school effective immediately and will not re-open until March 23 at the earliest," school officials wrote. "Additionally, there will be no daily Mass on Friday, March 13."

NBC 5's Patrick Fazio speaks to psychiatrist Dr. Pavan Prasad who has some tips and advice on how to ease tensions about concerns regarding the global coronavirus outbreak.

The school's spring break will take place as previously scheduled from March 16 through March 20, officials said. Starting Friday, school and parish leadership will "facilitate extensive cleaning and disinfecting of the school and church," the letter reads.

"Per guidance from CDPH it is not necessary that other students, staff or parishioners of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish and School be tested for Coronavirus/COVID-19 at this time, nor is it necessary for anyone to self-quarantine, unless you begin exhibiting Coronavirus/COVID-19 symptoms," the school said.

"Please continue to monitor your own health, those within your care and continue to practice proper hygiene at home. We remain in close contact with the CDPH and will keep all parishioners, school families and staff apprised of any new or additional guidance from CDPH or the Archdiocese of Chicago."

It was not immediately clear if the student was one of the 32 cases of coronavirus in Illinois that state health officials had already announced.