Lake County Officials Investigating 11 Nursing Homes With Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

Eleven nursing homes in north suburban Lake County have been found to have multiple cases of COVID-19, health officials announced Wednesday.

Each home has at least two confirmed cases of the coronavirus, health officials said. A total of 62 cases have spread among the 11 nursing homes, with four of them resulting in death.

Two homes each are in Lake Zurich, Zion, and Waukegan, according to Lake County spokesman Christopher Covelli. The other five homes are in Gurnee, Wauconda, Lincolnshire, Vernon Hills and Highland Park.

