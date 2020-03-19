coronavirus

Brookfield Zoo to Close Through April 30 to Slow Spread of Coronavirus

Brookfield Zoo is closing its doors until May to slow the spread of coronavirus, officials announced Wednesday.

Starting Thursday, the zoo’s buildings and grounds will be closed to the public through April 30, Chicago Zoological Society officials said in a statement. For the past week, the zoo was open to guests with limited access.

Animal care specialists and veterinary staff will continue to care for animals at the zoo during the period, officials said.

The closure comes hours after state and health officials announced the largest single-day spike of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois, bringing the state’s total to 288 Wednesday.

