Oak Park Residents Ordered to Shelter in Place Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Residents in suburban Oak Park are being ordered to shelter in place beginning Friday in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Mayor Anan Abu-Taleb declared a local state of emergency under the Illinois Municipal Code, and Public Health Director Mike Charley has issued a public order directing residents to shelter in place from March 20 to April 3.

According to a Facebook post, there are exceptions to the order. Businesses that provide essential services, including banks, convenience stores, pharmacies, grocery stores, laundromats, hardware stores, and medical service providers are exempt from the order.

Residents may still go to restaurants, but for delivery and pick-up only.

Those who work in “skilled trades essential to maintaining the safety and sanitation of residences” are also exempt, along with medical service providers, first responders and transportation providers.

Full details on the order can be found on the village’s coronavirus response website.