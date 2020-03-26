coronavirus in illinois

24 Cook County Inmates, 9 Prison Employees Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office announced that seven more inmates and six more sheriff’s office employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

A total of 24 detainees have now tested positive for the virus, an eight-fold increase from just two days ago when three detainees had been diagnosed. A total of nine sheriff’s office employees have now tested positive for the disease.

Officials say a total of 89 detainees in the custody of the Department of Corrections have been tested after reporting flu-like symptoms. Of those tests, 24 have been positive, two have been negative, and 63 test results are still pending.

Employees at the Cermak facility will continue monitoring inmates for symptoms of the virus, and any who experience those symptoms will be tested, according to the DOC.

