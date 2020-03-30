Stateville Inmate Dies, Several Others on Ventilators After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

An inmate at Stateville Correctional Center in suburban Crest Hill has died after testing positive for coronavirus, and at least 12 other men have been hospitalized because of the virus.

Of those 12 men hospitalized, several have required ventilators, according to state health officials. A total of 77 detainees at the facility are currently experiencing symptoms and are being isolated at the prison.

“Our focus right now is that these incarcerated individuals receive the medical care they deserve and need,” Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said.

As is the case with any correctional facility, a positive COVID-19 test triggered a lockdown order at Stateville, preventing movement around the facility.

Staff at the prison are having their temperature checked at the beginning of their shifts, according to state health officials. A total of 11 staff members have reported coronavirus symptoms, but it’s unclear how many have tested positive for the virus at this time.

Stateville is just the latest prison in the state to deal with inmates testing positive for COVID-19. As of Sunday, 101 inmates at the Cook County Jail have tested positive for the virus, while nearly 100 more currently have tests pending.