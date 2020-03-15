Illinois Orders All Restaurants to Close to Dine-In Customers

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Sunday ordered all restaurants across the state to close to dine-in customers starting at the end of business Monday through March 30.

Delivery and drive-up options will remain open, state officials said.

"I tried earlier this week to appeal to everyone's good judgment to stay home, it's unfortunate that many people didn't take that seriously

the time for action is here," he said. "This is not a joke. No one is immune to this and you have an obligation to act in the best interest of everyone in this state."

Earlier on Sunday, the city of Chicago announced new restrictions for businesses that sell liquor to have less than half of their regular maximum capacity.

Pritzker addressed his recent Twitter rant during Sunday's press conference, regarding the federal government's response to the outbreak.

"If getting mad on Twitter is what it takes to get federal officials to act, then I'm absolutely going to do that," he said. "Every choice now is hard and it comes with real consequences for our residents."

Health officials also revealed 29 new coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the total statewide to 93.

One day earlier, health officials announced an additional 20 cases, including one at a long-term care facility in DuPage County.

Other cases were reported downstate in Woodford, Cumberland, St. Clair and Sangamon counties.

At a news conference Saturday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker once again called on residents to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak as an additional 16 cases were announced in the state.

Seven new cases were also reported in Chicago, as well as four in suburban Cook County, one in Kane County and one in Lake County, according to a news release. Two cases were announced in St. Clair County along with one case each in Cumberland County and Woodford County.

Public health officials are still investigating the travel history of these individuals and any potential contact with a known COVID-19 case.

In total, approximately 1,600 specimen associated with the coronavirus have been tested at Illinois state labs, according to Illinois Dept. of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Ngozi Ezike. More than 300 specimen were processed Friday alone, Dr. Ezike added.

Also on Saturday, President Trump announced the United States will broaden its European travel ban, adding the United Kingdom and Ireland to its list of affected countries.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday that all schools in Illinois will close due to the coronavirus.

One day earlier, Gov. Pritzker announced all schools in Illinois, including Chicago Public Schools, will be closed until the end of March, as the number of cases continues to rise. Also on Friday, the Illinois Gaming Board announced all casinos will be closed for 14 days starting Monday.

The Archdiocese of Chicago also suspended all public church services and celebrations of Mass "in order to slow the spread” of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the week, Chicago and state officials announced the city's St. Patrick's Day parades and iconic river dyeing have been postponed amid coronavirus concerns.

If you've been shopping recently, you've seen it for yourself--long lines at grocery stores and maybe even scarcity when it comes to essential household items. People are trying to stock up so they can be prepared in case they're home for a long period of time or in case supplies run out. NBC 5's Regina Waldroup reports.

The postponement of the festivities come as several other major events around the city and U.S. were canceled or postponed.

Major League Baseball announced Thursday it canceled the rest of its spring training game schedule and delayed the start of the season by at least two weeks. The National Hockey League also said it is pausing its season, following the NBA in doing the same. The NCAA also announced the cancellation of the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments.

For a list of Chicago-area event cancellations, click here.

State officials have been urging people, particularly elderly residents, to avoid mass gatherings in the area.

Many passengers say they aren't worried, despite a State Department warning against cruise ship travel during the coronavirus outbreak.

Pritzker, who on Monday declared a disaster proclamation in the state, said he has demanded the state receiving more testing kits as soon as possible.