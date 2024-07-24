The 2024 Olympics kick off this week- and this year, gymnastics is one of the first sports on the agenda, bringing big names like Simone Biles, Suni Lee and more to the global stage.

The event is traditionally one of the most popular of the Games and, this year, competition will start as early as Saturday.

The men’s team includes Deerfield-native Paul Juda, alongside Brody Malone, Frederick Richard, Asher Hong and Stephen Nedoroscik.

Paul Juda, a suburban gymnast, will be headed to Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics, where he will showcase the Yurchenko double pike, making him one of a few men to attempt the vault move. NBC Chicago's Alex Maragos reports.

On the women’s side, the team features Biles, Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carrey and Hezley Rivera.

Biles, whose Chicago Bears-player husband will be in attendance at the Games, is considered one of the greatest gymnasts of all time. Fellow Olympic medalist and Team USA veteran Lee is a Midwest native, with roots in Minnesota.

A random draw earlier this year landed the women’s team in subdivision two for the qualification round, and the men’s team in subdivision one. Following qualification, top teams will compete in the team final, and top athletes from the all-around and each event will compete in those finals as well.

Here is the complete guide to watching one of the most anticipated sports of the Games.

July 27

Sport: Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Qualification (U.S. subdivision 1)

When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on NBC 5. It will re-air in primetime at 8 p.m. CT on NBC 5

Who to watch: Paul Juda, Frederick Richard

July 28

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Qualifications (U.S. subdivision 2)

When the event happens: Competition begins at 2:30 a.m.; U.S. subdivision begins at 4:40 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on E! at 4:45 a.m., on NBC 5 at 5 a.m. CT, on E! at 7:50 a.m. and once more at 11 a.m.; Primetime coverage airs on NBC 5 at 6 p.m.

Who to watch: Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee

July 29

Sport: Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Team Final*

When the event happens: 10:30 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on NBC 5 at 10:30 a.m. CT; the event will re-air in primetime starting at 7 p.m. CT

Who to watch: Paul Juda

July 30

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Team Final*

When the event happens: 11:15 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on NBC 5 at 11:15 a.m. CT; It will re-air in primetime starting at 7 p.m.

Who to watch: Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee

July 31

Event: Men’s All-Around Final

When it happens: 10:30 a.m. CT

When it airs: 10:30 a.m. CT on NBC 5

Local athletes to watch: Paul Juda, Frederick Richard (if they qualify)

Aug. 1

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics All-Around Final

When the event happens: 11:15 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 11:15 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and again in primetime at 7 p.m. CT

Who to watch: Simone Biles, Suni Lee (If they qualify)

Aug. 3

Sport: Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Floor Exercise Final*

When the event happens: 8:30 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on E! starting at 8:15 a.m. CT; Final events will air on NBC 5 at 3:30 p.m. and again in primetime at 7 p.m.

Who to watch: Paul Juda or Frederick Richard (If qualified)

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Vault Final*

When the event happens: 9:20 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on E! starting at 8:15 a.m. CT; Final events will air on NBC 5 at 3:30 p.m. and again in primetime at 7 p.m.

Who to watch: Simone Biles or Suni Lee (If qualified)

Sport: Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Pommel Horse Final*

When the event happens: 5:10 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on E! starting at 8:15 a.m. CT; Final events will air on NBC 5 at 3:30 p.m. and again in primetime at 7 p.m.

Who to watch: Paul Juda or Frederick Richard (If qualified)

Aug. 4

Sport: Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Rings Final*

When the event happens: 8 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 8 a.m. on NBC 5; It will air again in primetime starting at 6 p.m. CT

Who to watch: Paul Juda or Frederick Richard (If qualified)

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Uneven Bars Final

When the event happens: 8:40 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 8 a.m. on NBC 5; It will air again in primetime starting at 6 p.m. CT

Who to watch: Simone Biles or Suni Lee (If qualified)

Sport: Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Vault Final

When the event happens: 9:24 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 8 a.m. on NBC 5; It will air again in primetime starting at 6 p.m. CT

Who to watch: Paul Juda or Frederick Richard (If qualified)

Aug. 5

Sport: Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Parallel Bars Final

When the event happens: 4:45 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4:45 a.m. CT on E! and on NBC 5 starting at 8:30 a.m. CT. It will air again in primetime on NBC 5 starting at 7 p.m.

Who to watch: Paul Juda or Frederick Richard (If qualified)

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Balance Beam Final

When the event happens: 5:38 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4:45 a.m. CT on E! and on NBC 5 starting at 8:30 a.m. CT. It will air again in primetime on NBC 5 starting at 7 p.m.

Who to watch: Simone Biles or Suni Lee (If qualified)

Sport: Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Horizontal Bar Final

When the event happens: 6:33 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4:45 a.m. CT on E! and on NBC 5 starting at 8:30 a.m. CT. It will air again in primetime on NBC 5 starting at 7 p.m.

Who to watch: Paul Juda or Frederick Richard (If qualified)

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Floor Exercise Final

When the event happens: 7:23 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4:45 a.m. CT on E! and on NBC 5 starting at 8:30 a.m. CT. It will air again in primetime on NBC 5 starting at 7 p.m.

Who to watch: Simone Biles or Suni Lee (If qualified)