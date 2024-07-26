Which country has the most athletes at the 2024 Olympics? Here's a look at the most-represented countries

The 2024 Summer Olympics are getting underway, with Friday's historic Opening Ceremony and Parade of Nations officially marking the start of the highly-anticipated games that include athletes from over 200 countries.

According to the International Olympic Committee, the 2024 Paris Olympics will include over 10,500 athletes across 32 sports and 329 events over the course of the Games, running through Aug. 11.

Though 203 National Olympic Committees have athletes participating in this year's Olympics in Paris, some countries will be significantly more represented than others.

Of the countries competing, just 33 have sent 100 or more athletes to the Olympics, with 12 countries being represented by 250 or more athletes.

As of July 26, here's a look at the countries who are represented by the most athletes in Paris:

1. United States - 592

2. France - 573

3. Australia - 460

4. Germany - 428

5. Japan - 403

6. China - 388

7. Spain - 383

8. Italy - 371

9. Great Britain - 327

10. Canada - 315

11. Brazil - 274

12. Netherlands - 258

The following countries have sent between 100 and 250 athletes to Paris for the Games:

13. Poland - 210

14. New Zealand - 195

15. Hungary - 170

16. Belgium - 165

17. South Africa - 149

18. Egypt - 148

19. South Korea - 141

20. Ukraine - 140

21. Argentina - 136

22. Ireland - 134

23. Switzerland - 127

24. Denmark - 124

25. Sweden - 117

26. Serbia - 113

27. Czech Republic - 111

28. India - 110

29. Mexico - 107

30. Norway - 107

31. Romania - 106

32. Turkey - 102

33. Greece - 100

While the time difference between the U.S. and France might mean you can't always catch the action live, you'll still be able to watch the big moments -- either on television, via streaming or in primetime coverage.