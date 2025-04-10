CPD officer who died inside 18th District police station ID'd

The off-duty Chicago police officer who died inside the city's 18th District station overnight has been identified as Malissa Torres, 34, of Chicago, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Torres was found at about 2:30 a.m. inside the Near North Side police station, at 1160 N. Larrabee St. overnight.

According to a police source, the female officer died after a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A death investigation was underway, police said.

"The Chicago Police Department is mourning the tragic loss of an officer within the 18th District station," CPD said in a statement. "Our officers are human, and we cannot forget that they face the same challenges as everyone else while balancing the difficulties that come with being a police officer."

"We ask the public to keep this officer’s family and her fellow officers in your prayers as we grieve this unimaginable loss," the statement went on to say.

The 18th District station is closed for service as the investigation continues, police said. Service calls within the district are being handled by nearby districts.

Around 2 a.m., an ambulance was called to the station, followed by a large police presence. The station was closed off for hours, NBC 5's Sandra Torres reported, with streets near the station reopening to traffic around 5 a.m.

Photos and video overnight from the scene showed emergency crews carrying a stretcher out of the station, with police officers lining the sidewalk in salute.

Around 5:30 a.m., NBC 5 photographer George Mycyk captured nearly a dozen police cars outside of Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Streeterville, with some streets near the hospital blocked off.

A procession took place Thursday morning from the hospital to the Medical Examiners office.

In a statement, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson called the loss "tragic."

"Our hearts are shattered and broken over this tragedy," Johnson's statement said. "My deepest condolences and ardent prayers are with the officer’s family, loved ones, and fellow officers as we grieve."

"This tragedy is a reminder that we must carry each other, the statement went on to say. "Every single day, our

officers witness traumatic scenes, and it is our responsibility to provide them with the support they need to navigate that reality. I ask the city to keep the officer’s family and loved ones, 18th District officers and staff, and the entire Chicago Police Department in your prayers during this time of immense grief.”

Later Thursday morning, retired Chicago police chief of detectives Gene Roy stressed the incident calls for "action."

"If you're suffering - you're not alone - you have a network of brothers and sisters who've been there and made it through," Roy said in the statement posted to X. "They're here for you, just like someone else was there for them. Pick up the phone and call. Save your life and health as well as your family."

The Chicago Police Department suffered the loss of another officer to suicide today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer's family. But thoughts and prayers are not enough. It's time for action.



If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.