2024 Olympics TV schedule: Where you can watch the Games and when

The 2024 Olympics have arrived and the action is about to get even more intense.

Competition began Wednesday, a historic Opening Ceremony officially kicks off the Games on Friday and some of the biggest U.S. stars are set to debut in Paris in the coming days.

New events will make their debut in Paris, medals will be up for grabs -- including one weekend that will see dozens awarded in 48 hours-- and world records set.

While the time difference between the U.S. and France might mean you can't always catch the action live, you'll still be able to watch the big moments -- either on television, via streaming or in primetime coverage.

Here's what to know:

When do the Olympics start?

The Olympics began with numerous events on Wednesday -- two days before the Opening Ceremony.

The competition is set to continue Thursday and Friday in the lead-up to the ceremony.

When is the Opening Ceremony?

The Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics will begin at 1 p.m. CT Friday. Here's how to watch.

Coverage begins on NBC 5 starting at 12:30 p.m. CT and the entire program will air again in primetime starting at 6:30 p.m. for those who may have missed it.

When will gymnastics begin?

Arguably one of the most popular events of the Summer Olympics, gymnastics will take place early in this year's Games.

Competition will start as early as July 27, with the first medals awarded July 29.

When will the first medals be handed out?

The first medals are expected to be awarded on July 27 in sports like diving, swimming, skateboarding and more.

A full schedule of events can be found here.

When do the Olympics end?

Events will actually begin competition as early as July 24. The Games end with the Closing Ceremony on Aug. 11.

Shortly after, the Paralympics are scheduled to take place Aug. 28-Sept. 8.

Team USA: Who to watch

Team USA is stacked with major star power looking to go for gold.

Beyond big names like Katie Ledecky, Simone Biles, LeBron James and more, a number of Chicago-area and Illinois athletes are also ready to go for gold.

Here's a complete list of Team USA athletes who qualified to compete in Paris.