Where to watch the 2024 Olympics: TV schedule, streaming and more

The world is about to be watching as the 2024 Olympics get underway in Paris, but how can you catch all the action from the U.S. and Chicago area?

Competition begins as early as Wednesday, with some of the biggest U.S. names set to debut in Paris in the coming days.

There will be an historic Opening Ceremony, several new events, and a "gold rush" medal weekend that will see 47 medals in roughly 48 hours.

While the time difference between the U.S. and France will likely change viewing habits for the Games, here's a look at how you can watch all the big moments -- either live on television or streaming or in primetime.

This tool will help you see which TV channel, streaming platform and time you can watch your favorite athletes or events.

Here's what to know:

When do the Olympics start?

The very first competition kicks off at 8 a.m. CT as Argentina takes on Morocco in men's football and Uzbekistan takes on Spain.

The U.S. will see its first action starting at 9:30 a.m. with the men's rugby sevens. Team USA will face off against the host country France.

When is the Opening Ceremony?

The Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics will begin at 1 p.m. CT. Here's how to watch.

When will gymnastics begin?

Arguably one of the most popular events of the Summer Olympics, gymnastics will take place early in this year's Games.

Competition will start as early as July 27, with the first medals awarded July 29.

When will the first medals be handed out?

The first medals are expected to be awarded on July 27 in sports like diving, swimming, skateboarding and more.

A full schedule of events can be found here.

When do the Olympics end?

Events will actually begin competition as early as July 24. The Games end with the Closing Ceremony on Aug. 11.

Shortly after, the Paralympics are scheduled to take place Aug. 28-Sept. 8.

Team USA: Who to watch

Team USA is stacked with major star power looking to go for gold.

Beyond big names like Katie Ledecky, Simone Biles, LeBron James and more, a number of Chicago-area and Illinois athletes are also ready to go for gold.

Here's a complete list of Team USA athletes who qualified to compete in Paris.

