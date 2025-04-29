4 students killed in deadly Chatham daycare crash ID'd

The four young students killed Monday after a car smashed into a daycare and after-school care center in Chatham, Illinois, have been identified by the Sangamon County Coroner.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the four victims as Ainsley Johnson, 8, of Chatham; Rylee Britton, 18, of Springfield; Kathryn Corley, 7, of Chatham; and Alma Buhnerkempe, 7, of Chatham.

All victims were females, Allmon said, and were pronounced dead at the scene. According to Allmon, the victims all died from multiple blunt force injuries.

Ainsley's father also confirmed the 8-year-old, nicknamed "Squirt," was among those killed.

"She was larger than life and will forever leave a void in our broken hearts," Todd Johnson told NBC News.

The incident began at 3:20 p.m. Monday when a vehicle in Chatham "left the road for unknown reasons." The car then traveled through a field and crashed into the YNOT Outdoors Summer and After School Camp, located at 301 Breckenridge Rd.

According to ISP, the car struck numerous individuals before exiting out the other side of the building.

The driver, a 44-year-old woman, who was the only person inside the vehicle at the time, was not injured in the incident but was transported to an area hospital for evaluation. Toxicology reports were pending.

According to police, the driver was not in custody as of Tuesday morning and the cause of the crash remained under investigation.

Six additional children were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries, ISP said. At least one remained in critical condition.

In a Facebook Post, the Chatham Police Department called the incident a "terrible tragedy."

"If you believe in the power of prayer, please take a moment to pray right now for the entire Chatham community," the post said.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his office was closely monitoring developments.

“I am horrified and deeply saddened by the deaths of children and numerous injuries in Chatham this afternoon. Our community lost a group of bright and innocent young people with their whole lives ahead of them," he said in a statement. "Parents said goodbye to their kids this morning not knowing it would be the last time. My heart is heavy for these families and the unimaginable grief they’re experiencing – something that no parent should ever have to endure. MK and I extend our prayers and deepest condolences to everyone impacted by this unspeakable tragedy."

Chatham, Illinois, near Springfield, is located approximately 220 miles southwest of Chica