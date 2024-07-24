2024 Olympics schedule: When to watch Chicago-area athletes compete

There will be no shortage of 2024 Olympic action to watch in the weeks ahead, but who should you root for?
There's nothing quite like rooting for a hometown hero.
So which local athletes are competing and when?
Here's a day-by-day breakdown of when you can watch Midwest and Chicago-area athletes in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
(Note: Some times may be delayed on TV from when the actual competition takes place. All events will be streamed live on Peacock. See an interactive TV and streaming guide for the Paris Olympics here)
* = medal event
Wednesday, July 24
Sport: Men’s Rugby Sevens: USA vs. France
When the event happens: 9:30 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on USA starting at 10 a.m. CT
Who to watch: Aaron Cummings
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Rugby Sevens: USA vs. Fiji
When the event happens: 1:30 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on USA starting at 12 p.m. CT
Who to watch: Aaron Cummings
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Soccer: USA vs. France
When the event happens: 2 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on USA at 2 p.m. CT
Who to watch: Gabriel Slonina, Djordje Mihailovich, Patrick Schulte
Thursday, July 25
Sport: Men’s Rugby Sevens: Uruguay
When the event happens: 8 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 7 a.m. CT on USA.
Who to watch: Aaron Cummings
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Soccer: USA vs. Zambia
When the event happens: 2 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on USA at 2 p.m. CT. The match will re-air at 8 p.m. CT.
Who to watch: Korbin Albert, Casey Krueger, Alyssa Naeher, Mallory Swanson, Rose LaVelle
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Rugby Sevens Quarterfinals
When the event happens: 2 - 3:30 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on USA at 4 p.m. CT and re-airs at 10 p.m.
Who to watch: Aaron Cummings (If U.S. qualifies)
Friday, July 26
Opening Ceremony
When the event happens: 12:30 p.m. CT
When it airs: On NBC 5 beginning at at 12:30 p.m. CT. Primetime re-air begins at 6:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5
Saturday, July 27
Sport: Women’s Judo 48 kg
When the event happens: 3 a.m. CT (Round of 64), 3:28 a.m. CT (Round of 32), 5:20 a.m. (Round of 16), 6:16 a.m. (Quarterfinals), 9:17 a.m. (Semifinals), 10:38 a.m. (Final)
When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 3 a.m.
Who to watch: Maria LaBorde
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Qualification
When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on NBC 5. It will re-air in primetime at 8 p.m. CT on NBC 5
Who to watch: Paul Juda, Frederick Richard
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Swimming 400-Meter Freestyle Heats
When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on USA, 6:30 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Aaron Shackell
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Swimming 4x100-Meter Freestyle Relay Heats
When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on USA, 6:30 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Hunter Armstrong, Chris Giuliano, Ryan Held
________________________________
Sport: Tennis Men’s Doubles First Round (Order still TBD)
When the event happens: 5 a.m. CT
When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 5 a.m. CT
Who to watch: Rajeev Ram
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Rowing Double Sculls Heats
When the event happens: 5 a.m. CT
When it airs: Steaming coverage begins at 2 a.m. CT
Who to watch: Sophia Vitas
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Rowing Quadruple Sculls Heats
When the event happens: 5:50 a.m. CT
When it airs: Steaming coverage begins at 2 a.m. CT
Who to watch: Grace Joyce, Emily Delleman, Lauren O’Connor
________________________________
Sport: Cycling Road Women’s Individual Time Trial
When the event happens: 7:30 a.m. CT
When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 7:30 a.m. Event will air live on NBC 5 beginning at 8 a.m. CT
Who to watch: Chloe Dygart
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Rugby Sevens Placing 5-8 (Order TBD)
When the event happens: 7:30 a.m. CT and 8 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on CNBC starting at 8:35 a.m. CT (coverage will join live in progress)
Who to watch: Aaron Cummings
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Rugby Sevens Semifinals and Final (Pending Team USA's placement)*
When the event happens: 8:30 a.m. (Semifinal), 12 p.m. (Bronze medal match), 12:45 p.m. (Gold medal match)
When it airs: Coverage begins on CNBC starting at 8:35 a.m. CT (coverage will join live in progress)
Who to watch: Aaron Cummings
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Soccer: USA vs. New Zealand
When the event happens: 12 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on USA starting at 12 p.m.
Who to watch: Gabriel Slonina, Djordje Mihailovic and Patrick Schulte
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Field Hockey: USA vs. Argentina
When the event happens: 12:45 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. CT on CNBC
Who to watch: Abby Tamer, Ashley Sessa and Maddie Zimmer
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Swimming 400-Meter Freestyle Final
When the event happens: 1:42 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Aaron Shackell
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Volleyball: USA vs. Argentina
When the event happens: 2 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on USA starting at 2 p.m. CT
Who to watch: Thomas Jaeschke, Jeff Jendryk, Jordan Thompson, Max Holt
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Swimming 4x100-Meter Freestyle Relay Final
When the event happens: 2:44 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Hunter Armstrong, Chris Giuliano, Ryan Held (if USA qualifies)
Sunday, July 28
Sport: Rowing Women’s Double Sculls Repechages
When the event happens: 3:10 a.m. CT
When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 2 a.m. CT
Who to watch: Sophia Vitas
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Swimming 200-Meter Freestyle Heats
When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on USA, 6:30 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Chris Giuliano
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Swimming 400-Meter Individual Medley Heats
When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on USA, 6:30 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Carson Foster
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Swimming 100-Meter Breaststroke Heats
When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on USA, 6:30 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Lilly King
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Swimming 100-Meter Backstroke Heats
When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on USA, 6:30 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong
________________________________
Sport: Tennis Men’s Doubles First Round
When the event happens: 5 a.m. CT
When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 5 a.m. CT
Who to watch: Rajeev Ram (Competition time TBD)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Boxing 66kg Preliminary Competition
When the event happens: 5:52 a.m. CT
When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT
Who to watch: Morelle McCane
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Qualifications
When the event happens: Competition begins at 2:30 a.m.; U.S. subdivision begins at 4:40 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on E! at 4:45 a.m., on NBC 5 at 5 a.m. CT, on E! at 7:50 a.m. and once more at 11 a.m.; Primetime coverage airs on NBC 5 at 6 p.m.
Who to watch: Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Skiff Race 1-3
When it happens: 8:35 a.m. CT (Race 1), Race 2 and 3 to follow, time TBD
When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 5 a.m. CT
Who to watch: Maggie Shea, Stephanie Roble
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Rugby Sevens: USA vs. Japan
When the event happens: 9:30 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 8:35 a.m. CT on CNBC
Who to watch: Lauren Doyle, Alena Olsen
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Basketball: USA vs. Serbia
When the event happens: 10:15 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 10:15 a.m. on NBC 5
Who to watch: Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Steph Curry, Tyrese Haliburton
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Rugby Sevens: USA vs. Brazil
When the event happens: 1 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on CNBC at 12:30 p.m.
Who to watch: Lauren Doyle, Alena Olsen
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Swimming 400-Meter Individual Medley Final
When the event happens: 1:30 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Carson Foster (if he qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Swimming 200-Meter Freestyle Semifinal
When the event happens: 1:46 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Chris Giuliano (if he qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Soccer: USA vs. Germany
When the event happens: 2 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on USA at 2 p.m. CT and will air again at 11 p.m. CT
Who to watch: Korbin Albert, Casey Krueger, Alyssa Naeher, Mallory Swanson, Rose LaVelle
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Swimming 100-Meter Breaststroke Semifinal
When the event happens: 2:10 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Lilly King (if she qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Swimming 100-Meter Backstroke Semifinal
When the event happens: 2:32 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong (if they qualify)
Monday, July 29
Sport: Women’s Fencing- Sabre*
When the event happens: 2 a.m. CT (Round of 64), 3:25 a.m. CT (Round of 32), 7:05 a.m. CT (Round of 16), 8:55 a.m. CT (Round of 8), 12 p.m. CT (First Semifinal), 12:25 p.m. CT (Second semifinal), 1:50 p.m. CT (Bronze medal bout), 2:45 p.m. CT (Gold medal bout)
When it airs: Coverage airs on E! at 11:15 a.m. CT, beginning with elimination rounds; bronze and gold medal finals air starting at 4 p.m.
Who to watch: Magda Skarbonkiewicz
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Swimming 100-Meter Backstroke Heats
When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on USA and at 10 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Regan Smith
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Swimming 800-Meter Freestyle Heats
When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on USA and at 10 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Luke Whitlock
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Rowing Quadruple Sculls Repechages
When the event happens: 4:30 a.m. CT
When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 2:30 a.m. CT
Who to watch: Grace Joyce, Emily Delleman, Lauren O’Connor
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Rowing Eight Heats
When the event happens: 4:40 a.m. CT
When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 2:30 a.m. CT
Who to watch: Nick Rusher, Peter Chatain
________________________________
Sport: Tennis Men’s Doubles Second Round
When the event happens: 5 a.m. CT
When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 5 a.m. CT
Who to watch: Rajeev Ram (Depends on qualification)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Skiff Race 4-6
When it happens: 5:15 a.m. CT (Race 4), Race 5 and 6 to follow, time TBD
When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 5 a.m. CT
Who to watch: Maggie Shea, Stephanie Roble
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Rowing Eight Heats
When the event happens: 5 a.m. CT
When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 2:30 a.m. CT
Who to watch: Nina Castagna, Madeleine Wanamaker, Molly Bruggeman
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Field Hockey: USA vs. Spain
When the event happens: 6:15 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on USA at 6:15 a.m. CT
Who to watch: Abby Tamer, Ashley Sessa and Maddie Zimmer
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Rugby Sevens: USA vs. France
When the event happens: 8:30 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on USA starting at 8:30 a.m. CT
Who to watch: Lauren Doyle, Alena Olsen
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Volleyball: USA vs. China
When the event happens: 10 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on USA at 10 a.m. CT
Who to watch: Lauren Carlini, Jordyn Poulter, Dana Rettke, Kelsey Robinson-Cook, Annie Drews
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Team Final*
When the event happens: 10:30 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on NBC 5 at 10:30 a.m. CT; the event will re-air in primetime starting at 7 p.m. CT
Who to watch: Paul Juda
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Swimming 200-Meter Freestyle Final
When the event happens: 1:40 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Chris Giuliano (if he qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Swimming 100-Meter Backstroke Semifinal
When the event happens: 1:57 p.m. CT
When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. CT
Who to watch: Regan Smith (if she qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Basketball: USA vs. Japan
When the event happens: 2 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on USA starting at 2 p.m. CT; event will air again at 11:30 p.m. CT
Who to watch: Jewell Loyd, Jackie Young
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Swimming 100-Meter Backstroke Final
When the event happens: 2:19 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong (if they qualify)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Swimming 100-Meter Breaststroke Final
When the event happens: 2:25 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Lilly King (if she qualifies)
Tuesday, July 30
Sport: Women’s Rowing Double Sculls Semifinal Groups A and B (USA time TBD)
When the event happens: 3:50 a.m. CT and 4 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 10:45 a.m. CT on USA
Who to watch: Sophia Vitas
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Swimming 100-Meter Freestyle Heats
When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on USA and 9:45 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Chris Giuliano
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Swimming 200-Meter Breaststroke Heats
When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on USA and 9:45 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Josh Matheny
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Swimming 4x200-Meter Freestyle Relay Heats
When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on USA and 9:45 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Chris Giuliano, Drew Kibler, Blake Pieroni
________________________________
Sport: Tennis Men’s Doubles Round 3 (USA must qualify to compete)
When the event happens: 5 a.m. CT
When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 5 a.m. CT
Who to watch: Rajeev Ram
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Volleyball Preliminary Round: USA vs. Germany
When the event happens: 6 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on USA at 6 a.m. CT
Who to watch: Thomas Jaeschke, Jeff Jendryk, Jordan Thompson, Max Holt
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Rugby Sevens Semifinal (Team USA time TBD if qualified)
When the event happens: 8:30 a.m. CT and 9 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on USA at 8:30 a.m. CT
Who to watch: Lauren Doyle, Alena Olsen
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Skiff Race 7-9
When it happens: 8:45 a.m. CT (Race 7), Race 8 and 9 to follow, time TBD
When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 5 a.m. CT
Who to watch: Maggie Shea, Stephanie Roble
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Team Final*
When the event happens: 11:15 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on NBC 5 at 11:15 a.m. CT; It will re-air in primetime starting at 7 p.m.
Who to watch: Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Shooting Trap Qualification Day 1
When the event happens: 2 a.m. CT
When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 2 a.m. CT
Who to watch: Rachel Tozier
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Soccer: USA vs. Guinea
When the event happens: 12 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on USA at 12 p.m. CT, it will air again at 11 p.m. CT
Who to watch: Gabriel Slonina, Djordje Mihailovic and Patrick Schulte
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Rugby Sevens Bronze Medal Match*
When the event happens: 12 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on E! at 12 p.m. CT; Will re-air at 4 p.m. CT on USA
Who to watch: Lauren Doyle, Alena Olsen (If U.S. qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Rugby Sevens Gold Medal Match*
When the event happens: 12:45 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on E! at 12 p.m. CT; Will re-air at 4 p.m. CT on USA
Who to watch: Lauren Doyle, Alena Olsen (If U.S. qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Swimming 100-Meter Freestyle Semifinal
When the event happens: 1:30 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Chris Giuliano (if he qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Swimming 100-Meter Backstroke Final
When the event happens: 1:56 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Regan Smith (if she qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Swimming 800-Meter Freestyle Final
When the event happens: 2:02 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Luke Whitlock (if he qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Swimming 200-Meter Breaststroke Semifinal
When the event happens: 2:47 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Josh Matheny (if he qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Swimming 4x200-Meter Freestyle Relay Final
When the event happens: 3:01 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Chris Giuliano, Drew Kibler, Blake Pieroni (if USA qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 3x3 Basketball Pool Round
When the event happens: 3:35 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on NBC 5 starting at 3:15 p.m.
Who to watch: Canyon Barry
Wednesday, July 31
Sport: Women’s Shooting Trap Qualification Day 2
When the event happens: 2 a.m. CT
When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 2 a.m. CT
Who to watch: Rachel Tozier
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Judo 90 kg Competitions*
When the event happens: 3 a.m. CT (Round of 64), 3:28 a.m. CT (Round of 32), 5:20 a.m. CT (Round of 16), 6:16 a.m. CT (Quarterfinals), 9:34 a.m. CT (Repechages), 10:49 a.m. CT (Bronze medal match A), 10:59 a.m. CT (Bronze medal match B), 11:09 (Final)
When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT
Who to watch: John Jayne
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Swimming 200-Meter Breaststroke Heats
When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on USA and 9 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Lilly King
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Swimming 200-Meter Backstroke Heats
When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on USA and 9 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Ryan Murphy
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Swimming 200-Meter Butterfly Heats
When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on USA and 9 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Alex Shackell, Regan Smith
________________________________
Sport: Tennis Men’s Doubles Semifinal
When the event happens: 5 a.m. CT
When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 5 a.m. CT
Who to watch: Rajeev Ram (If U.S. qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Rowing Quadruple Sculls Finals*
When the event happens: 5:14 a.m. CT (Final B), 5:38 a.m. (Final A)
When it airs: Coverage begins on E! at 4:50 a.m. CT
Who to watch: Grace Joyce, Emily Delleman, Lauren O’Connor
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Skiff Race 10-12
When it happens: 5:15 a.m. CT (Race 10), Race 11 and 12 to follow, time TBD
When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 5 a.m. CT
Who to watch: Maggie Shea, Stephanie Roble
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Field Hockey Group B: USA vs. Australia
When the event happens: 6:15 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on E! at 6:15 a.m. CT
Who to watch: Abby Tamer, Ashley Sessa and Maddie Zimmer
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Shooting Trap Final*
When the event happens: 8:30 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on USA at 8:45 p.m. CT
Who to watch: Rachel Tozier (If qualified)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Volleyball Preliminary Rounds Pool A: USA vs. Serbia
When the event happens: 10 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 10 a.m. CT on USA
Who to watch: Lauren Carlini, Jordyn Poulter, Dana Rettke, Kelsey Robinson-Cook, Annie Drews
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Artistic Gymnastics All-Around Final
When the event happens: 10:30 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on NBC 5 starting at 10:30 a.m. CT; It will re-air on NBC 5 in primetime at 7 p.m. CT
Who to watch: Paul Juda, Frederick Richard (If qualified)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Soccer: USA vs. Australia
When the event happens: 12 p.m. CT
When it airs: Airs at 12 p.m. on E! and Universo
Who to watch: Korbin Albert, Casey Krueger, Alyssa Naeher, Mallory Swanson, Rose LaVelle
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Swimming 200-Meter Butterfly Semifinal
When the event happens: 1:43 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:15 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Alex Shackell, Regan Smith (if they qualify)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Basketball: USA vs. South Sudan
When the event happens: 2 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 2 p.m. on USA
Who to watch: Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Steph Curry, Tyrese Haliburton
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Swimming 200-Meter Backstroke Semifinal
When the event happens: 2:37 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:15 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Ryan Murphy (if he qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Swimming 200-Meter Breaststroke Semifinal
When the event happens: 2:51 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:15 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Lilly King (if she qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Swimming 200-Meter Breaststroke Final
When the event happens: 3:15 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:15 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Josh Matheny (if he qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Swimming 100-Meter Freestyle Final
When the event happens: 3:22 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:15 p.m.CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Chris Giuliano (if he qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 3x3 Basketball Pool Round
When the event happens: 3:35 p.m. CT
When it airs: Airs on NBC 5 starting at 3:30 p.m., at 6 p.m. on USA and again in late night on NBC 5 at 10:35 p.m.
Who to watch: Canyon Barry
Thursday, Aug. 1
Sport: Women’s Rowing Eight Repechages
When the event happens: 3:10 a.m. CT
When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 2:30 a.m. CT
Who to watch: Nina Castagna, Madeleine Wanamaker, Molly Bruggeman
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Rowing Eight Repechages
When the event happens: 3:20 a.m. CT
When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 2:30 a.m. CT
Who to watch: Nick Rusher, Peter Chatain
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Rowing Double Sculls Final B
When the event happens: 3:30 a.m. CT
When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 2:30 a.m. CT; Coverage will begin on E! starting at 4:40 a.m. CT and will join in progress; Coverage will air again at 4:30 p.m. on USA.
Who to watch: Sophia Vitas
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Swimming 200-Meter Backstroke Heats
When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on USA and 9:15 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and TelemundoWho to watch: Regan Smith, Phoebe Bacon
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Swimming 50-Meter Freestyle Heats
When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on USA and 9:15 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Chris Giuliano
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Swimming 200-Meter Individual Medley Heats
When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on USA and 9:15 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Carson Foster
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Swimming 4x200-Meter Freestyle Relay Heats
When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on USA and 9:15 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Anna Peplowski, Alex Shackell
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Rowing Double Sculls Final A*
When the event happens: 4:18 a.m. CT
When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 2:30 a.m. CT; Coverage will begin on E! starting at 4:40 a.m. CT and will join in progress; Coverage will air again at 4:30 p.m. on USA.
Who to watch: Sophia Vitas
________________________________
Sport: Equestrian Jumping Team Qualifier
When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on E! starting at 3 p.m. CT
Who to watch: Kent Farrington
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Boxing 66kg Preliminary Competitions
When the event happens: 4:48 a.m. CT, 9:18 a.m. CT and 1:32 p.m. CT
When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 4 a.m.; Boxing event coverage will air on USA starting at 3:45 p.m. CT
Who to watch: Morelle McCane
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Skiff Medal Race*
When it happens: 8:43 a.m. CT
When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 5 a.m. CT
Who to watch: Maggie Shea, Stephanie Roble
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Field Hockey: USA vs. Great Britain
When the event happens: 10 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 10 a.m. CT on USA
Who to watch: Abby Tamer, Ashley Sessa and Maddie Zimmer
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics All-Around Final
When the event happens: 11:15 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 11:15 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and again in primetime at 7 p.m. CT
Who to watch: Simone Biles, Suni Lee (If they qualify)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 3x3 Basketball Pool Round
When the event happens: 12:05 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT on USA
Who to watch: Canyon Barry
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Cycling BMX Racing Quarterfinals
When the event happens: 1:20 p.m. CT, 2 p.m. CT, 2:40 p.m CT, 3:15 p.m.
When it airs: Coverage will air at 9 p.m. on USA
Who to watch: Felicia Stancil (If qualified)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Swimming 200-Meter Butterfly Fina
When the event happens: 1:30 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:15 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Alex Shackell, Regan Smith (if they qualify)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Swimming 200-Meter Backstroke Final
When the event happens: 1:37 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:15 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Ryan Murphy (if he qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Swimming 50-Meter Freestyle Semifinal
When the event happens: 1:44 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:15 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Chris Giuliano (if he qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Basketball: USA vs. Belgium
When the event happens: 2 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage will air on USA at 2 p.m. and again at 11 p.m. CT
Who to watch: Jewell Loyd, Jackie Young
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Swimming 200-Meter Breaststroke Final
When the event happens: 2:04 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:15 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Lilly King (if she qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Swimming 200-Meter Backstroke Semifinal
When the event happens: 2:11 p.m.
When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:15 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Regan Smith, Phoebe Bacon (if they qualify)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Swimming 200-Meter Individual Medley Semifinal
When the event happens: 2:35 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:15 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Carson Foster (if he qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Swimming 4x200-Meter Freestyle Relay Final
When the event happens: 2:49 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:15 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Anna Peplowski, Alex Shackell (if Team USA qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 3x3 Basketball Pool Round
When the event happens: 4:05 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage will air at 4:05 p.m. CT on NBC 5, as well as in late night at 10:35 p.m. CT
Who to watch: Canyon Barry
Friday, Aug. 2
Sport: Women’s 5000-Meter Round 1
When the event happens: 3:05 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on E!
Who to watch: Karissa Schweizer
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Decathlon 100-Meter
When the event happens: 3:05 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on E!
Who to watch: Heath Baldwin, Zach Ziemek
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Decathlon Long Jump
When the event happens: 3:55 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on E!
Who to watch: Heath Baldwin, Zach Ziemek
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 1500-Meter Round 1
When the event happens: 4:05 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on E!
Who to watch: Hobbs Kessler, Cole Hocker, Yared Nuguse
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Tennis Doubles Finals *
When the event happens: 5 a.m. CT (Bronze match)
When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 5 a.m. CT
Who to watch: Rajeev Ram (If qualified)
________________________________
Sport: Mixed Dinghy Races 1 and 2
When it happens: 5:05 a.m. CT (Race 1), Race 2 to follow, time TBD
When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 5 a.m. CT
Who to watch: Lara Dallman-Weiss
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Decathlon Shot Pu
When the event happens: 5:15 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on E!
Who to watch: Heath Baldwin, Zach Ziemek
________________________________
Sport: Equestrian Jumping Team Final
When the event happens: 7 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 7 a.m. CT on E!
Who to watch: Kent Farrington
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Soccer Quarterfinals
When the event happens: 8 a.m. CT- 2 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage of various matches begins at 8 a.m. CT on Telemundo, 10 a.m. CT on Universo, 12 p.m. CT on Telemundo and 2 p.m. CT on Universo
Who to watch: Gabriel Slonina, Djordje Mihailovic and Patrick Schulte (If qualified)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Decathlon High Jump
When the event happens: 11 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on E!
Who to watch: Heath Baldwin, Zach Ziemek
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 3x3 Basketball Pool Round
When the event happens: 11:35 a.m. CT and 3:35 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on NBC 5 at 11:30 a.m. CT and at 3:45 p.m. CT on E!
Who to watch: Canyon Barry
________________________________
Sport: Women’s BMX Cycling Racing Semifinals
When the event happens: 1:15 p.m. CT (Run 1), 1:45 p.m. CT (Run 2), 2:15 p.m. CT (Run 3)
When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 1 p.m.
Who to watch: Felicia Stancil (If qualified)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 3x3 Basketball Preliminary Round: USA vs. Japan
When the event happens: 11:35 a.m. CT and 3:35 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on NBC 5 at 11:30 a.m. and at 3:45 p.m. CT on E!
Who to watch: Canyon Barry
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Swimming 50-Meter Freestyle Final
When the event happens: 1:30 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Chris Giuliano (if he qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Swimming 200-Meter Backstroke Final
When the event happens: 1:36 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Regan Smith, Phoebe Bacon (if they qualify)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Swimming 200-Meter Individual Medley Final
When the event happens: 1:43 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Carson Foster (if he qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Shot Put Qualification
When the event happens: 1:10 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on E! and 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Payton Otterdahl
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Decathlon 400-Meter
When the event happens: 1:50 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on E! and 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Heath Baldwin, Zach Ziemek
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 10,000-Meter Final
When the event happens: 2:20 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 11 a.m. CT on E! and 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Grant Fisher
________________________________
Sport: Women’s BMX Cycling Racing Finals*
When the event happens: 2:50 p.m. CT
When it airs: Final medal events will air on USA starting at 4:30 p.m.; Coverage will re-air on NBC 5 starting at 10:35 p.m.
Who to watch: Felicia Stancil (If qualified)
Saturday, Aug. 3
Sport: Men’s Decathlon 110-Meter Hurdles
When the event happens: 3:05 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on E!
Who to watch: Heath Baldwin, Zach Ziemek
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Pole Vault Qualification
When the event happens: 3:10 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on E!
Who to watch: Chris Nilsen
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 100-Meter Preliminary Round
When the event happens: 3:35 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on E!
Who to watch: Kenny Bednarek
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Decathlon 100-meter
When the event happens: 3:05 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on E!
Who to watch: Heath Baldwin, Zach Ziemek
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw Group A and B
When the event happens: 3:55 a.m. CT (Group A), 5 a.m. CT (Group B)
When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on E! and 4 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Heath Baldwin, Zach Ziemek
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Rowing Eight Final A*
When the event happens: 3:50 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on USA at 3 a.m. and will air again at 11:30 a.m. CT. Coverage will also air at 2:45 p.m. on NBC 5.
Who to watch: Nina Castagna, Madeleine Wanamaker, Molly Bruggeman (If USA qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Rowing Eight Final A*
When the event happens: 4:10 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on USA at 3 a.m. and will air again at 11:30 a.m. CT. Coverage will also air at 2:45 p.m. on NBC 5.
Who to watch: Nick Rusher, Peter Chatain (If USA qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 100-Meter Round 1
When the event happens: 4:45 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on E! and 4 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Kenny Bednarek
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault
When the event happens: 6:40 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on E! and 4 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Heath Baldwin, Zach Ziemek
________________________________
Sport: Mixed Dinghy Races 3 and 4
When it happens: 10:05 a.m. CT (Race 3), Race 4 to follow, time TBD
When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 5 a.m. CT
Who to watch: Lara Dallman-Weiss
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Fencing Sabre Team Competitions*
When the event happens: 6 - 9:10 a.m. CT (placements leading up to medal matches), 12 p.m. CT (Bronze medal match), 1 p.m. CT (Gold medal match)
When it airs: Coverage begins on E! at 6 a.m. CT with final medal events starting at 12 p.m.
Who to watch: Magda Skarbonkiewicz
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Field Hockey: USA vs. South Africa
When the event happens: 6:15 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on USA starting at 6:15 a.m.
Who to watch: Abby Tamer, Ashley Sessa and Maddie Zimmer
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Soccer Quarterfinals
When the event happens: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on Telemundo at 8 a.m. CT and on Universo starting at 10 a.m. CT. E! will also join the game in progress starting at 10:50 a.m.
Who to watch: Korbin Albert, Casey Krueger, Alyssa Naeher, Mallory Swanson, Rose LaVelle (if USA qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Floor Exercise Final*
When the event happens: 8:30 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on E! starting at 8:15 a.m. CT; Final events will air on NBC 5 at 3:30 p.m. and again in primetime at 7 p.m.
Who to watch: Paul Juda or Frederick Richard (If qualified)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Vault Final*
When the event happens: 9:20 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on E! starting at 8:15 a.m. CT; Final events will air on NBC 5 at 3:30 p.m. and again in primetime at 7 p.m.
Who to watch: Simone Biles or Suni Lee (If qualified)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Boxing 66kg Quarterfinal
When the event happens: 10:06 a.m. CT and 10:22 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on CNBC at 3:45 p.m. CT
Who to watch: Morelle McCane (If qualified)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw Group A and B
When the event happens: 12:10 p.m. CT (Group A), 1:10 p.m. CT (Group B)
When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Heath Baldwin, Zach Ziemek
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 1500 Repechage Round
When the event happens: 12:15 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Hobbs Kessler, Cole Hocker, Yared Nuguse (if they qualify)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Shot Put Final
When the event happens: 12:35 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Payton Otterdahl (if he qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Triple Jump Final
When the event happens: 1:20 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Tori Franklin (if she qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Swimming 200-Meter Individual Medley Fina
When the event happens: 1:43 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Carson Foster (if he qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Decathlon 1500-Meter
When the event happens: 2:45 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Heath Baldwin, Zach Ziemek
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Pommel Horse Final*
When the event happens: 10:16 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on E! starting at 8:15 a.m. CT; Final events will air on NBC 5 at 3:30 p.m. and again in primetime at 7 p.m.
Who to watch: Paul Juda or Frederick Richard (If qualified)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Basketball: USA vs. Puerto Rico
When the event happens: 10:15 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 10:15 a.m. CT on NBC 5
Who to watch: Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Steph Curry, Tyrese Haliburton
Sunday, Aug. 4
Sport: Women’s Hammer Throw Qualification
When the event happens: 3:20 a.m. CT (Group A), 4:45 a.m. (Group B)
When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on USA
Who to watch: Erin Reese, DeAnna Price, Annette Echikunwoke
________________________________
Sport: Women’s 200-Meter Round 1
When the event happens: 3:55 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on USA
Who to watch: McKenzie Long
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles Round 1
When the event happens: 4:50 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on USA
Who to watch: Freddie Crittenden III
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Volleyball
When the event happens: Women's USA vs. France at 6 a.m. CT
When it airs:
Who to watch: Lauren Carlini, Jordyn Poulter, Dana Rettke, Kelsey Robinson-Cook, Annie Drews
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Volleyball Preliminary Round: USA vs. France
When the event happens: 6 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on NBC and NBC 5 at 6 a.m. CT; It will air again at 4 p.m. CT
Who to watch: Lauren Carlini, Jordyn Poulter, Dana Rettke, Kelsey Robinson-Cook, Annie Drews
________________________________
Sport: Cycling Road Women’s Road Race*
When the event happens: 7 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 7 a.m. CT on CNBC; It will also air on NBC 5 at 10:10 a.m. and on USA at 3:30 p.m.
Who to watch: Chloe Dygart
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Rings Final*
When the event happens: 8 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 8 a.m. on NBC 5; It will air again in primetime starting at 6 p.m. CT
Who to watch: Paul Juda or Frederick Richard (If qualified)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Uneven Bars Final
When the event happens: 8:40 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 8 a.m. on NBC 5; It will air again in primetime starting at 6 p.m. CT
Who to watch: Simone Biles or Suni Lee (If qualified)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Vault Final
When the event happens: 9:24 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 8 a.m. on NBC 5; It will air again in primetime starting at 6 p.m. CT
Who to watch: Paul Juda or Frederick Richard (If qualified)
________________________________
Sport: Mixed Dinghy Races 5 and 6
When it happens: 10:05 a.m. CT (Race 5), Race 6 to follow, time TBD
When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 5 a.m. CT
Who to watch: Lara Dallman-Weiss
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Basketball Group C: USA vs. Germany
When the event happens: 10:15 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage airs at 10:15 a.m. CT on USA
Who to watch: Jewell Loyd, Jackie Young
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 3x3 Basketball Pool Round: USA vs. Netherlands
When the event happens: 12:05 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. on USA
Who to watch: Canyon Barry
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 400-Meter Round 1
When the event happens: 12:05 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Quincy Hall
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 100-Meter Semifinal
When the event happens: 1 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Kenny Bednarek (if he qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 100-Meter Final
When the event happens: 2:50 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Kenny Bednarek
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 3x3 Basketball Play-In Games
When the event happens: 3:05 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. CT on USA and again in late-night programming at 10:35 p.m. CT on NBC 5
Who to watch: Canyon Barry
Monday, Aug. 5
Sport: Men’s Volleyball Quarterfinals
When the event happens: 2 a.m. CT, 6 a.m. CT, 10 a.m. CT, 2 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 10 a.m. CT on NBC 5. It will air again on USA starting at 5 p.m. CT
Who to watch: Thomas Jaeschke, Jeff Jendryk, Jordan Thompson, Max Holt (If USA qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Field Hockey Quarterfinals
When the event happens: 3 a.m. CT, 5:30 a.m. CT (Team USA time TBD)
When it airs: Coverage will air on USA starting at 12:45 p.m. CT
Who to watch: Abby Tamer, Ashley Sessa and Maddie Zimmer
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 400-Meter Hurdles Round 1
When the event happens: 3:05 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on USA and 8 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Trevor Bassitt
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Discus Throw Qualification
When the event happens: 3:10 a.m. (Group A), 4:35 a.m. CT (Group B)
When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on USA and 8 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Andrew Evans
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Pole Vault Qualification
When the event happens: 3:40 a.m. CTWhen it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on USA and 8 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Katie Moon
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Parallel Bars Final
When the event happens: 4:45 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 4:45 a.m. CT on E! and on NBC 5 starting at 8:30 a.m. CT. It will air again in primetime on NBC 5 starting at 7 p.m.
Who to watch: Paul Juda or Frederick Richard (If qualified)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s 200-Meter Repechage Round
When the event happens: 5:50 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on USA and 8 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: McKenzie Long (if she qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Balance Beam Final
When the event happens: 5:38 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 4:45 a.m. CT on E! and on NBC 5 starting at 8:30 a.m. CT. It will air again in primetime on NBC 5 starting at 7 p.m.
Who to watch: Simone Biles or Suni Lee (If qualified)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Sport Climbing Speed Climbing Qualification
When the event happens: 6 a.m. CT, 6:35 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on USA starting at 10:05 a.m. CT
Who to watch: Piper Kelly
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Horizontal Bar Final
When the event happens: 6:33 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 4:45 a.m. CT on E! and on NBC 5 starting at 8:30 a.m. CT. It will air again in primetime on NBC 5 starting at 7 p.m.
Who to watch: Paul Juda or Frederick Richard (If qualified)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault
When the event happens: 6:40 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on USA and 8 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Heath Baldwin, Zach Ziemek
________________________________
Sport: Equestrian Individual Jumping Qualifier
When the event happens: 7 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 p.m. CT on E!
Who to watch: Kent Farrington
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Floor Exercise Final
When the event happens: 7:23 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 4:45 a.m. CT on E! and on NBC 5 starting at 8:30 a.m. CT. It will air again in primetime on NBC 5 starting at 7 p.m.
Who to watch: Simone Biles or Suni Lee (If qualified)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Wrestling 68kg Freestyle First Rounds
When the event happens: 8 a.m. CT (⅛ final), 9:20 a.m. (¼ final)
When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 p.m. CT on USA
Who to watch: Kennedy Blades
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Wrestling Greco-Roman 130kg Competition
When the event happens: 8 a.m. CT (⅛ finals), 9:20 a.m. CT (¼ finals), 2:20 p.m. CT (Semifinal), 2:30 p.m. CT (Semifinal)
When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 p.m. CT on USA
Who to watch: Adam Coon
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Field Hockey Quarterfinals
When the event happens: 10:30 a.m. CT, 1 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. CT on USA
Who to watch: Abby Tamer, Ashley Sessa and Maddie Zimmer (If they qualify)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 3x3 Basketball Semifinal
When the event happens: 11 a.m. CT, 12 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 10:30 a.m. CT on USA
Who to watch: Canyon Barry (If USA qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Soccer Semifinal
When the event happens: 11 a.m. CT, 2 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on E! and Telemundo at 11 a.m. CT. Second match will air on USA starting at 2 p.m.
Who to watch: Gabriel Slonina, Djordje Mihailovic and Patrick Schulte (If USA qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 200-Meter Round 1
When the event happens: 12:55 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on USA and 8 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Kenny Bednarek
________________________________
Sport: Women’s 200-Meter Semifinal
When the event happens: 1:45 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: McKenzie Long (if she qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s 5000-Meter Final
When the event happens: 2:10 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Karissa Schweizer (if she qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 3x3 Basketball Bronze Medal Game
When the event happens: 2:30 p.m. CT *If Team USA qualifies
When it airs: Coverage begins at 10:30 a.m. CT on USA
Who to watch: Canyon Barry (If USA qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Wrestling 68kg Freestyle Semifinals
When the event happens: 2:40 p.m. CT and 2:50 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 p.m. CT on USA
Who to watch: Kennedy Blades (If qualified)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 3x3 Basketball Gold Medal Game
When the event happens: 3:30 p.m. CT *if Team USA qualifies
When it airs: Coverage begins at 10:30 a.m. CT on USA
Who to watch: Canyon Barry (If USA qualifies)
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Sport: Women’s Volleyball Quarterfinals
When the event happens: 2 a.m. CT, 6 a.m. CT, 10 a.m. CT, 2 p.m. CT,
When it airs: Coverage begins at 9:15 a.m. CT on USA
Who to watch: Lauren Carlini, Jordyn Poulter, Dana Rettke, Kelsey Robinson-Cook, Annie Drews (If U.S. qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Equestrian Jumping Individual Final
When the event happens: 3 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 6 a.m. CT on E! and at 9:15 a.m. CT on NBC 5
Who to watch: Kent Farrington
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles Repechage Round
When the event happens: 3:50 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on USA
Who to watch: Freddie Crittenden III (if he qualifies))
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Wrestling Greco-Roman 130kg Competition
When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT (Repechages), 1:05 p.m. CT (Bronze medal match), 1:15 p.m. CT (Bronze medal match), 1:30 p.m. (Final)
When it airs: Coverage begins at 4:15 p.m. CT on USA
Who to watch: Adam Coon (if he qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Wrestling 68kg Freestyle Repechages
When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT
When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 11:15 a.m. CT
Who to watch: Kennedy Blades
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Basketball Quarterfinals
When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT, 7:30 a.m. CT, 11 a.m. CT, 2:30 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on E! It will also air at 2:15 p.m. CT on USA and at 10:30 p.m. on USA
Who to watch: Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Steph Curry, Tyrese Haliburton (If U.S. qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Wrestling Greco-Roman 97kg Competition
When the event happens: 4:30 a.m. CT (⅛ final), 5:50 a.m. CT (¼ final), 11:35 a.m. CT (Semifinal), 11:45 a.m. (Semifinal)
When it airs: Coverage begins at 7 a.m. CT on USA
Who to watch: Josef Rau
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Wrestling Freestyle 50kg Competition
When the event happens: 4:30 a.m. CT (⅛ finals), 5:50 a.m. CT (¼ finals), 11:55 a.m. CT (Semifinal), 12:05 p.m. CT (Semifinal)
When it airs: Coverage begins at 7 a.m. CT on USA
Who to watch: Sarah Hildebrandt
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Wrestling Greco-Roman 77kg Competition
When the event happens: 4:30 a.m. CT (⅛ final), 5:50 a.m. CT (¼ final), 11:35 a.m. CT (Semifinal), 11:45 a.m. CT (Semifinal)
When it airs: Coverage begins at 7 a.m. CT on USA
Who to watch: Kamel Bey
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 400-Meter Hurdles Repechage Round
When the event happens: 5 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on USA
Who to watch: Trevor Bassitt (if he qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 200-Meter Repechage Round
When the event happens: 5:30 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on USA
Who to watch: Kenny Bednarek (if he qualifies
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Sport Climbing Speed Climbing Qualification and Elimination Heats
When the event happens: 6 a.m. CT, 6:35 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 6 a.m. CT on USA. It will air again in NBC 5's late-night programming at 10:35 p.m.
Who to watch: Zach Hammer
________________________________
Sport: Mixed Dinghy Races 7 and 8 *Team USA time TBD
When it happens: 10:05 a.m. CT (Race 7), Race 8 to follow, time TBD
When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 5 a.m. CT
Who to watch: Lara Dallman-Weiss
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Soccer Semifinal
When the event happens: 11 a.m. CT, 2 p.m.
When it airs: Coverage begins at 10:45 a.m. CT on USA
Who to watch: Korbin Albert, Casey Krueger, Alyssa Naeher, Mallory Swanson, Rose LaVelle (If U.S. qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 400-Meter Semifinal
When the event happens: 12:35 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Quincy Hall (if he qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Hammer Throw Final
When the event happens: 12:55 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Erin Reese, DeAnna Price, Annette Echikunwoke (if they qualify)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 1500-Meter Final
When the event happens: 1:50 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Hobbs Kessler, Cole Hocker, Yared Nuguse (if they qualify)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Wrestling 68kg Finals *
When the event happens: 1:50 p.m. CT (Bronze medal match), 2 p.m. CT (Bronze medal match), 2:15 p.m. (Gold medal match)
When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 11:15 a.m. CT
Who to watch: Kennedy Blades (If qualified)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s 200-Meter Final
When the event happens: 2:40 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: McKenzie Long (if she qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Boxing 66 kg Semifinal
When the event happens: 3:34 p.m. CT
When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. CT
Who to watch: Morelle McCane (If qualified)
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Sport: Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles Round 1
When the event happens: 3:15 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 3:30 a.m. CT on USA and 8:20 a.m. on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Grace Stark
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 5000-Meter Round 1
When the event happens: 4:10 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 3:30 a.m. CT on USA and 8:20 a.m. on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Grant Fisher
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Basketball Quarterfinals
When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT, 7:30 a.m. CT, 11 a.m. CT, 2:30 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 2:15 p.m. CT on USA. It will air again at 10:30 p.m.
Who to watch: Jewell Loyd, Jackie Young (If U.S. qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Wrestling Greco-Roman 97kg Competition
When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT (Repechages), 1:05 p.m. CT (Bronze medal match), 1:15 p.m. CT (Bronze medal match), 1:30 p.m. CT (Final)
When it airs: Coverage begins at 4:15 p.m. CT on USA
Who to watch: Josef Rau (if he qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Wrestling Freestyle 50kg Competition
When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT (Repechages), 1:50 p.m. CT (Bronze medal match), 2 p.m. CT (Bronze medal match), 2:15 p.m. CT (Final)
When it airs: Coverage begins at 4:15 p.m. CT on USA
Who to watch: Sarah Hildebrandt (if she qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Wrestling Greco-Roman 77kg Competition
When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT (Repechages), 12:30 p.m. CT (Bronze medal match), 12:40 p.m. CT (Bronze medal match), 12:55 p.m. CT (Final)
When it airs: Coverage begins at 4:15 p.m. CT on USA
Who to watch: Kamel Bey
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Wrestling Greco-Roman 87kg Competition
When the event happens: 4:30 a.m. CT (⅛ final), 5:50 a.m. CT (¼ final), 11:35 a.m. CT (Semifinal), 11:45 a.m. CT (Semifinal)
When it airs: Coverage begins at 10 a.m. CT on USA
Who to watch: Payton Jacobson
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Sport Climbing: Speed Quarterfinals
When the event happens: 5:35 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 8 a.m. on NBC 5 and again in late-night programming at 10:35 p.m.
Who to watch: Piper Kelly (If qualified)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Sport Climbing: Speed Semifinals
When the event happens: 5:46 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 8 a.m. on NBC 5 and again in late-night programming at 10:35 p.m.
Who to watch: Piper Kelly (If qualified)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Sport Climbing: Speed Finals *
When the event happens: 5:54 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 8 a.m. on NBC 5 and again in late-night programming at 10:35 p.m.
Who to watch: Piper Kelly (If qualified)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Field Hockey Semifinal
When the event happens: 7 a.m. CT, 12 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 7 p.m. CT on USA
Who to watch: Abby Tamer (If U.S. qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Volleyball Quarterfinals
When the event happens: 9 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 9 a.m. on NBC 5 and Telemundo, at 3 p.m. on E! and at 5 p.m. on USA
Who to watch: Thomas Jaeschke, Jeff Jendryk, Jordan Thompson, Max Holt (If U.S. qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Pole Vault Final
When the event happens: 12 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Katie Moon (if she qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles Semifinal
When the event happens: 12:05 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Freddie Crittenden III (if he qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 400-Meter Hurdles Semifinal
When the event happens: 12:35 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Quincy Hall (if he qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 200-Meter Semifinal
When the event happens: 1:02 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Kenny Bednarek (if he qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Volleyball Semifinals
When the event happens: 1 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 9 a.m. on NBC 5 and Telemundo, at 3 p.m. on E! and at 5 p.m. on USA
Who to watch: Thomas Jaeschke, Jeff Jendryk, Jordan Thompson, Max Holt (If U.S. qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Discus Throw Final
When the event happens: 1:25 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Andrew Evans (if he qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 400-Meter Semifinal
When the event happens: 2:20 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Kenny Bednarek (if he qualifies)
Thursday, Aug. 8
Sport: Women’s Taekwondo 57kg Competitions
When the event happens: 2:09 a.m. CT (Round of 16), 7:40 a.m. CT (Quarterfinal), 9:24 a.m. CT (Semifinal), 12:40 p.m. CT (Repechages), 1:34 p.m. CT (Bronze medal match), 2:37 p.m. CT (Gold medal match)
When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 2 a.m. CT
Who to watch: Faith Dillon
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Rhythmic Gymnastics Individual All-Around Qualification
When the event happens: 3 a.m. CT, 8 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. CT on E!
Who to watch: Evita Griskenas (timing TBD)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Shot Put Qualification
When the event happens: 3:25 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on USA and 8 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Chase Jackson
________________________________
Sport: Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles Repechages Round
When the event happens: 3:35 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on USA and 8 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Grace Stark (if she qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Wrestling Greco-Roman 87kg Competition
When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT (Repechages), 1:05 p.m. CT (Bronze medal match), 1:15 p.m. CT (Bronze medal match), 1:30 p.m. CT (Final)
When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 p.m. CT on USA
Who to watch: Payton Jacobson (if he qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 4x100-Meter Relay Round 1
When the event happens: 4:35 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on USA and 8 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Kenny Bednarek
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 800-Meter Repechages Round
When the event happens: 5 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on USA and 8 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Brandon Miller, Hobbs Kessler (if they qualify)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Sport Climbing Speed Climbing Finals*
When the event happens: 5:35 a.m. CT (Quarterfinal), 5:46 a.m. (Semifinal), 5:54 a.m. (Final)
When it airs: Coverage begins at 4:45 a.m. on E! and again at 9 a.m. CT on E! The event will air again on NBC 5 in late-night programming at 10:35 p.m. CT
Who to watch: Zach Hammer (If qualified)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Volleyball Semifinals
When the event happens: 9 a.m. CT, 1 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on NBC 5 at 9 a.m. CT and at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on USA
Who to watch: Lauren Carlini, Jordyn Poulter, Dana Rettke, Kelsey Robinson-Cook, Annie Drews (If U.S. qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Soccer Bronze Medal Match
When the event happens: 10 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on Telemundo at 9:45 a.m. CT
Who to watch: Gabriel Slonina, Djordje Mihailovic and Patrick Schulte (If qualified)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Basketball Semifinals
When the event happens: 10:30 a.m. CT, 2 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage airs on USA at 10:30 a.m., 1:45 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. CT
Who to watch: Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Steph Curry, Tyrese Haliburton (If U.S. qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles Final
When the event happens: 2:45 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 12:35 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Freddie Crittenden III (if he qualifies)
Friday, Aug. 9
Sport: Men’s 4x400-Meter Relay Round 1
When the event happens: 4:05 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on USA and 9:15 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Quincy Hall, Courtney Lindsey
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Wrestling Freestyle 62kg Competition
When the event happens: 4:30 a.m. CT (⅛ final), 5:50 a.m. CT (¼ final), 11:55 a.m. CT (Semifinal), 12:05 p.m. CT (Semifinal)
When it airs: Coverage begins at 7:30 a.m. CT on USA
Who to watch: Kayla Miracle
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Wrestling Freestyle 125kg Competition
When the event happens: 4:30 a.m. CT (⅛ final), 5:50 a.m. CT (¼ final), 11:35 a.m. CT (Semifinal), 11:45 a.m. CT (Semifinal)
When it airs: Coverage begins at 7:30 a.m. CT on USA
Who to watch: Mason Parris
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 800-Meter Semifinal
When the event happens: 4:30 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on USA and 9:15 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Brandon Miller, Hobbs Kessler (if they qualify)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles Semifinal
When the event happens: 5:05 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on USA and 9:15 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Grace Stark (if she qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Field Hockey Bronze Medal Match*
When the event happens: 7 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 10 a.m. on USA
Who to watch: Abby Tamer, Ashley Sessa and Maddie Zimmer
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Rhythmic Gymnastics Individual All-Around Final
When the event happens: 7:30 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 p.m. on NBC 5 and 11:30 p.m. on USA
Who to watch: Evita Griskenas (If she qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Soccer Bronze Medal Match
When the event happens: 8 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 8 a.m. on USA
Who to watch: Korbin Albert, Casey Krueger, Alyssa Naeher, Mallory Swanson, Rose LaVelle (If they qualify)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Volleyball Bronze Medal Match
When the event happens: 9 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 1 p.m. CT on USA
Who to watch: Thomas Jaeschke, Jeff Jendryk, Jordan Thompson, Max Holt (If they qualify)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Basketball Semifinal
When the event happens: 10:30 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 10:30 a.m. on NBC 5, as well as 5:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. on USA
Who to watch: Jewell Loyd, Jackie Young (If they qualify)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Soccer Gold Medal Match*
When the event happens: 11 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 11 a.m. on USA
Who to watch: Gabriel Slonina, Djordje Mihailovic and Patrick Schulte
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Shot Put Final
When the event happens: 12:40 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Chase Jackson (if she qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 4x100-Meter Relay Final
When the event happens: 12:45 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Kenny Bednarek (if he qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Field Hockey Gold Medal Match*
When the event happens: 1 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. CT on USA
Who to watch: Abby Tamer, Ashley Sessa and Maddie Zimmer (if USA qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s 10,000-Meter Final
When the event happens: 1:55 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Karissa Schweizer (if she qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 400-Meter Final
When the event happens: 2:45 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Trevor Bassitt (if he qualifies)
Saturday, Aug. 10
Sport: Men’s Wrestling Freestyle 125kg Competition
When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT (Repechages), 1:05 p.m. CT (Bronze medal match), 1:15 p.m. CT (Bronze medal match), 1:30 p.m. CT (Final)
When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 p.m. CT on USA and 4:30 p.m. CT on CNBC
Who to watch: Mason Parris (if he qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Wrestling Freestyle 62kg Competition
When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT (Repechages), 1:50 p.m. CT (Bronze medal match), 2 p.m. CT (Bronze medal match), 2:15 p.m. CT (Final)
When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 p.m. CT on USA and 4:30 p.m. CT on CNBC
Who to watch: Kayla Miracle (if she qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles Semifinal
When the event happens: 5:05 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Grace Stark (if she qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Volleyball Gold Medal Match
When the event happens: 6 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 6 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Thomas Jaeschke, Jeff Jendryk, Jordan Thompson, Max Holt (if USA qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Basketball Bronze Medal Match*
When the event happens: 10 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. on USA
Who to watch: Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Steph Curry, Tyrese Haliburton (If they qualify)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Soccer Gold Medal Match*
When the event happens: 10 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on USA
Who to watch: Korbin Albert, Casey Krueger, Alyssa Naeher, Mallory Swanson, Rose LaVelle (If they qualify)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Volleyball Bronze Medal Match*
When the event happens: 10:15 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 10:15 a.m. on CNBC
Who to watch: Lauren Carlini, Jordyn Poulter, Dana Rettke, Kelsey Robinson-Cook, Annie Drews
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 800-Meter Final
When the event happens: 12:25 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Brandon Miller, Hobbs Kessler (if he qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles Final
When the event happens: 12:45 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Grace Stark (if she qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 200-Meter Semifinal
When the event happens: 1:02 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Kenny Bednarek (if he qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 5000-Meter Final
When the event happens: 1 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Grant Fisher (if he qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s 4x400-Meter Relay Final
When the event happens: 2:12 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Quincy Hall, Courtney Lindsey (if USA qualifies)
________________________________
Sport: Men’s Basketball Gold Medal Match*
When the event happens: 2:30 p.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5
Who to watch: Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Steph Curry, Tyrese Haliburton (If they qualify)
Sunday, Aug. 11
Sport: Women’s Marathon
When the event happens: 1 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 1 a.m. CT on USA and 11 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo
Who to watch: Emily Sisson, Dakotah Lindwurm
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Basketball Bronze Medal Match
When the event happens: 4:30 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 4:45 a.m. CT on USA
Who to watch: Jewell Loyd, Jackie Young
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Volleyball Gold Medal Match
When the event happens: 6 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins on NBC 5 at 6 a.m.
Who to watch: Lauren Carlini, Jordyn Poulter, Dana Rettke, Kelsey Robinson-Cook, Annie Drews (If they qualify)
________________________________
Sport: Women’s Basketball Gold Medal Match
When the event happens: 8:30 a.m. CT
When it airs: Coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. CT on NBC 5, and at 2:30 p.m. on USA
Who to watch: Jewell Loyd, Jackie Young (If they qualify)
________________________________
Closing Ceremony
When the event happens: 1 p.m. CT
When it airs: