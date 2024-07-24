2024 Olympics schedule: When to watch Chicago-area athletes compete

There will be no shortage of 2024 Olympic action to watch in the weeks ahead, but who should you root for?

There's nothing quite like rooting for a hometown hero.

So which local athletes are competing and when?

Here's a day-by-day breakdown of when you can watch Midwest and Chicago-area athletes in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

(Note: Some times may be delayed on TV from when the actual competition takes place. All events will be streamed live on Peacock. See an interactive TV and streaming guide for the Paris Olympics here)

* = medal event

Wednesday, July 24

Sport: Men’s Rugby Sevens: USA vs. France

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

When the event happens: 9:30 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on USA starting at 10 a.m. CT

Who to watch: Aaron Cummings

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Rugby Sevens: USA vs. Fiji

When the event happens: 1:30 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on USA starting at 12 p.m. CT

Who to watch: Aaron Cummings

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Soccer: USA vs. France

When the event happens: 2 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on USA at 2 p.m. CT

Who to watch: Gabriel Slonina, Djordje Mihailovich, Patrick Schulte

Thursday, July 25

Sport: Men’s Rugby Sevens: Uruguay

When the event happens: 8 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 7 a.m. CT on USA.

Who to watch: Aaron Cummings

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Soccer: USA vs. Zambia

When the event happens: 2 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on USA at 2 p.m. CT. The match will re-air at 8 p.m. CT.

Who to watch: Korbin Albert, Casey Krueger, Alyssa Naeher, Mallory Swanson, Rose LaVelle

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Rugby Sevens Quarterfinals

When the event happens: 2 - 3:30 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on USA at 4 p.m. CT and re-airs at 10 p.m.

Who to watch: Aaron Cummings (If U.S. qualifies)

Friday, July 26

Opening Ceremony

When the event happens: 12:30 p.m. CT

When it airs: On NBC 5 beginning at at 12:30 p.m. CT. Primetime re-air begins at 6:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5

Saturday, July 27

Sport: Women’s Judo 48 kg

When the event happens: 3 a.m. CT (Round of 64), 3:28 a.m. CT (Round of 32), 5:20 a.m. (Round of 16), 6:16 a.m. (Quarterfinals), 9:17 a.m. (Semifinals), 10:38 a.m. (Final)

When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 3 a.m.

Who to watch: Maria LaBorde

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Qualification

When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on NBC 5. It will re-air in primetime at 8 p.m. CT on NBC 5

Who to watch: Paul Juda, Frederick Richard

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Swimming 400-Meter Freestyle Heats

When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on USA, 6:30 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Aaron Shackell

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Swimming 4x100-Meter Freestyle Relay Heats

When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on USA, 6:30 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Hunter Armstrong, Chris Giuliano, Ryan Held

________________________________

Sport: Tennis Men’s Doubles First Round (Order still TBD)

When the event happens: 5 a.m. CT

When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 5 a.m. CT

Who to watch: Rajeev Ram

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Rowing Double Sculls Heats

When the event happens: 5 a.m. CT

When it airs: Steaming coverage begins at 2 a.m. CT

Who to watch: Sophia Vitas

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Rowing Quadruple Sculls Heats

When the event happens: 5:50 a.m. CT

When it airs: Steaming coverage begins at 2 a.m. CT

Who to watch: Grace Joyce, Emily Delleman, Lauren O’Connor

________________________________

Sport: Cycling Road Women’s Individual Time Trial

When the event happens: 7:30 a.m. CT

When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 7:30 a.m. Event will air live on NBC 5 beginning at 8 a.m. CT

Who to watch: Chloe Dygart

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Rugby Sevens Placing 5-8 (Order TBD)

When the event happens: 7:30 a.m. CT and 8 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on CNBC starting at 8:35 a.m. CT (coverage will join live in progress)

Who to watch: Aaron Cummings

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Rugby Sevens Semifinals and Final (Pending Team USA's placement)*

When the event happens: 8:30 a.m. (Semifinal), 12 p.m. (Bronze medal match), 12:45 p.m. (Gold medal match)

When it airs: Coverage begins on CNBC starting at 8:35 a.m. CT (coverage will join live in progress)

Who to watch: Aaron Cummings

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Soccer: USA vs. New Zealand

When the event happens: 12 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on USA starting at 12 p.m.

Who to watch: Gabriel Slonina, Djordje Mihailovic and Patrick Schulte

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Field Hockey: USA vs. Argentina

When the event happens: 12:45 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. CT on CNBC

Who to watch: Abby Tamer, Ashley Sessa and Maddie Zimmer

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Swimming 400-Meter Freestyle Final

When the event happens: 1:42 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Aaron Shackell

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Volleyball: USA vs. Argentina

When the event happens: 2 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on USA starting at 2 p.m. CT

Who to watch: Thomas Jaeschke, Jeff Jendryk, Jordan Thompson, Max Holt

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Swimming 4x100-Meter Freestyle Relay Final

When the event happens: 2:44 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Hunter Armstrong, Chris Giuliano, Ryan Held (if USA qualifies)

Sunday, July 28

Sport: Rowing Women’s Double Sculls Repechages

When the event happens: 3:10 a.m. CT

When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 2 a.m. CT

Who to watch: Sophia Vitas

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Swimming 200-Meter Freestyle Heats

When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on USA, 6:30 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Chris Giuliano

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Swimming 400-Meter Individual Medley Heats

When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on USA, 6:30 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Carson Foster

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Swimming 100-Meter Breaststroke Heats

When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on USA, 6:30 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Lilly King

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Swimming 100-Meter Backstroke Heats

When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on USA, 6:30 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong

________________________________

Sport: Tennis Men’s Doubles First Round

When the event happens: 5 a.m. CT

When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 5 a.m. CT

Who to watch: Rajeev Ram (Competition time TBD)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Boxing 66kg Preliminary Competition

When the event happens: 5:52 a.m. CT

When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT

Who to watch: Morelle McCane

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Qualifications

When the event happens: Competition begins at 2:30 a.m.; U.S. subdivision begins at 4:40 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on E! at 4:45 a.m., on NBC 5 at 5 a.m. CT, on E! at 7:50 a.m. and once more at 11 a.m.; Primetime coverage airs on NBC 5 at 6 p.m.

Who to watch: Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Skiff Race 1-3

When it happens: 8:35 a.m. CT (Race 1), Race 2 and 3 to follow, time TBD

When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 5 a.m. CT

Who to watch: Maggie Shea, Stephanie Roble

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Rugby Sevens: USA vs. Japan

When the event happens: 9:30 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 8:35 a.m. CT on CNBC

Who to watch: Lauren Doyle, Alena Olsen

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Basketball: USA vs. Serbia

When the event happens: 10:15 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 10:15 a.m. on NBC 5

Who to watch: Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Steph Curry, Tyrese Haliburton

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Rugby Sevens: USA vs. Brazil

When the event happens: 1 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on CNBC at 12:30 p.m.

Who to watch: Lauren Doyle, Alena Olsen

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Swimming 400-Meter Individual Medley Final

When the event happens: 1:30 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Carson Foster (if he qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Swimming 200-Meter Freestyle Semifinal

When the event happens: 1:46 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Chris Giuliano (if he qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Soccer: USA vs. Germany

When the event happens: 2 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on USA at 2 p.m. CT and will air again at 11 p.m. CT

Who to watch: Korbin Albert, Casey Krueger, Alyssa Naeher, Mallory Swanson, Rose LaVelle

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Swimming 100-Meter Breaststroke Semifinal

When the event happens: 2:10 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Lilly King (if she qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Swimming 100-Meter Backstroke Semifinal

When the event happens: 2:32 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong (if they qualify)

Monday, July 29

Sport: Women’s Fencing- Sabre*

When the event happens: 2 a.m. CT (Round of 64), 3:25 a.m. CT (Round of 32), 7:05 a.m. CT (Round of 16), 8:55 a.m. CT (Round of 8), 12 p.m. CT (First Semifinal), 12:25 p.m. CT (Second semifinal), 1:50 p.m. CT (Bronze medal bout), 2:45 p.m. CT (Gold medal bout)

When it airs: Coverage airs on E! at 11:15 a.m. CT, beginning with elimination rounds; bronze and gold medal finals air starting at 4 p.m.

Who to watch: Magda Skarbonkiewicz

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Swimming 100-Meter Backstroke Heats

When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on USA and at 10 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Regan Smith

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Swimming 800-Meter Freestyle Heats

When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on USA and at 10 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Luke Whitlock

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Rowing Quadruple Sculls Repechages

When the event happens: 4:30 a.m. CT

When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 2:30 a.m. CT

Who to watch: Grace Joyce, Emily Delleman, Lauren O’Connor

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Rowing Eight Heats

When the event happens: 4:40 a.m. CT

When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 2:30 a.m. CT

Who to watch: Nick Rusher, Peter Chatain

________________________________

Sport: Tennis Men’s Doubles Second Round

When the event happens: 5 a.m. CT

When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 5 a.m. CT

Who to watch: Rajeev Ram (Depends on qualification)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Skiff Race 4-6

When it happens: 5:15 a.m. CT (Race 4), Race 5 and 6 to follow, time TBD

When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 5 a.m. CT

Who to watch: Maggie Shea, Stephanie Roble

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Rowing Eight Heats

When the event happens: 5 a.m. CT

When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 2:30 a.m. CT

Who to watch: Nina Castagna, Madeleine Wanamaker, Molly Bruggeman

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Field Hockey: USA vs. Spain

When the event happens: 6:15 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on USA at 6:15 a.m. CT

Who to watch: Abby Tamer, Ashley Sessa and Maddie Zimmer

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Rugby Sevens: USA vs. France

When the event happens: 8:30 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on USA starting at 8:30 a.m. CT

Who to watch: Lauren Doyle, Alena Olsen

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Volleyball: USA vs. China

When the event happens: 10 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on USA at 10 a.m. CT

Who to watch: Lauren Carlini, Jordyn Poulter, Dana Rettke, Kelsey Robinson-Cook, Annie Drews

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Team Final*

When the event happens: 10:30 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on NBC 5 at 10:30 a.m. CT; the event will re-air in primetime starting at 7 p.m. CT

Who to watch: Paul Juda

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Swimming 200-Meter Freestyle Final

When the event happens: 1:40 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Chris Giuliano (if he qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Swimming 100-Meter Backstroke Semifinal

When the event happens: 1:57 p.m. CT

When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. CT

Who to watch: Regan Smith (if she qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Basketball: USA vs. Japan

When the event happens: 2 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on USA starting at 2 p.m. CT; event will air again at 11:30 p.m. CT

Who to watch: Jewell Loyd, Jackie Young

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Swimming 100-Meter Backstroke Final

When the event happens: 2:19 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong (if they qualify)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Swimming 100-Meter Breaststroke Final

When the event happens: 2:25 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Lilly King (if she qualifies)

Tuesday, July 30

Sport: Women’s Rowing Double Sculls Semifinal Groups A and B (USA time TBD)

When the event happens: 3:50 a.m. CT and 4 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 10:45 a.m. CT on USA

Who to watch: Sophia Vitas

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Swimming 100-Meter Freestyle Heats

When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on USA and 9:45 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Chris Giuliano

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Swimming 200-Meter Breaststroke Heats

When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on USA and 9:45 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Josh Matheny

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Swimming 4x200-Meter Freestyle Relay Heats

When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on USA and 9:45 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Chris Giuliano, Drew Kibler, Blake Pieroni

________________________________

Sport: Tennis Men’s Doubles Round 3 (USA must qualify to compete)

When the event happens: 5 a.m. CT

When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 5 a.m. CT

Who to watch: Rajeev Ram

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Volleyball Preliminary Round: USA vs. Germany

When the event happens: 6 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on USA at 6 a.m. CT

Who to watch: Thomas Jaeschke, Jeff Jendryk, Jordan Thompson, Max Holt

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Rugby Sevens Semifinal (Team USA time TBD if qualified)

When the event happens: 8:30 a.m. CT and 9 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on USA at 8:30 a.m. CT

Who to watch: Lauren Doyle, Alena Olsen

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Skiff Race 7-9

When it happens: 8:45 a.m. CT (Race 7), Race 8 and 9 to follow, time TBD

When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 5 a.m. CT

Who to watch: Maggie Shea, Stephanie Roble

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Team Final*

When the event happens: 11:15 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on NBC 5 at 11:15 a.m. CT; It will re-air in primetime starting at 7 p.m.

Who to watch: Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Shooting Trap Qualification Day 1

When the event happens: 2 a.m. CT

When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 2 a.m. CT

Who to watch: Rachel Tozier

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Soccer: USA vs. Guinea

When the event happens: 12 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on USA at 12 p.m. CT, it will air again at 11 p.m. CT

Who to watch: Gabriel Slonina, Djordje Mihailovic and Patrick Schulte

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Rugby Sevens Bronze Medal Match*

When the event happens: 12 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on E! at 12 p.m. CT; Will re-air at 4 p.m. CT on USA

Who to watch: Lauren Doyle, Alena Olsen (If U.S. qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Rugby Sevens Gold Medal Match*

When the event happens: 12:45 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on E! at 12 p.m. CT; Will re-air at 4 p.m. CT on USA

Who to watch: Lauren Doyle, Alena Olsen (If U.S. qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Swimming 100-Meter Freestyle Semifinal

When the event happens: 1:30 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Chris Giuliano (if he qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Swimming 100-Meter Backstroke Final

When the event happens: 1:56 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Regan Smith (if she qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Swimming 800-Meter Freestyle Final

When the event happens: 2:02 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Luke Whitlock (if he qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Swimming 200-Meter Breaststroke Semifinal

When the event happens: 2:47 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Josh Matheny (if he qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Swimming 4x200-Meter Freestyle Relay Final

When the event happens: 3:01 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Chris Giuliano, Drew Kibler, Blake Pieroni (if USA qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 3x3 Basketball Pool Round

When the event happens: 3:35 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on NBC 5 starting at 3:15 p.m.

Who to watch: Canyon Barry

Wednesday, July 31

Sport: Women’s Shooting Trap Qualification Day 2

When the event happens: 2 a.m. CT

When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 2 a.m. CT

Who to watch: Rachel Tozier

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Judo 90 kg Competitions*

When the event happens: 3 a.m. CT (Round of 64), 3:28 a.m. CT (Round of 32), 5:20 a.m. CT (Round of 16), 6:16 a.m. CT (Quarterfinals), 9:34 a.m. CT (Repechages), 10:49 a.m. CT (Bronze medal match A), 10:59 a.m. CT (Bronze medal match B), 11:09 (Final)

When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT

Who to watch: John Jayne

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Swimming 200-Meter Breaststroke Heats

When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on USA and 9 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Lilly King

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Swimming 200-Meter Backstroke Heats

When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on USA and 9 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Ryan Murphy

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Swimming 200-Meter Butterfly Heats

When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on USA and 9 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Alex Shackell, Regan Smith

________________________________

Sport: Tennis Men’s Doubles Semifinal

When the event happens: 5 a.m. CT

When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 5 a.m. CT

Who to watch: Rajeev Ram (If U.S. qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Rowing Quadruple Sculls Finals*

When the event happens: 5:14 a.m. CT (Final B), 5:38 a.m. (Final A)

When it airs: Coverage begins on E! at 4:50 a.m. CT

Who to watch: Grace Joyce, Emily Delleman, Lauren O’Connor

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Skiff Race 10-12

When it happens: 5:15 a.m. CT (Race 10), Race 11 and 12 to follow, time TBD

When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 5 a.m. CT

Who to watch: Maggie Shea, Stephanie Roble

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Field Hockey Group B: USA vs. Australia

When the event happens: 6:15 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on E! at 6:15 a.m. CT

Who to watch: Abby Tamer, Ashley Sessa and Maddie Zimmer

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Shooting Trap Final*

When the event happens: 8:30 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on USA at 8:45 p.m. CT

Who to watch: Rachel Tozier (If qualified)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Volleyball Preliminary Rounds Pool A: USA vs. Serbia

When the event happens: 10 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 10 a.m. CT on USA

Who to watch: Lauren Carlini, Jordyn Poulter, Dana Rettke, Kelsey Robinson-Cook, Annie Drews

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Artistic Gymnastics All-Around Final

When the event happens: 10:30 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on NBC 5 starting at 10:30 a.m. CT; It will re-air on NBC 5 in primetime at 7 p.m. CT

Who to watch: Paul Juda, Frederick Richard (If qualified)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Soccer: USA vs. Australia

When the event happens: 12 p.m. CT

When it airs: Airs at 12 p.m. on E! and Universo

Who to watch: Korbin Albert, Casey Krueger, Alyssa Naeher, Mallory Swanson, Rose LaVelle

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Swimming 200-Meter Butterfly Semifinal

When the event happens: 1:43 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:15 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Alex Shackell, Regan Smith (if they qualify)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Basketball: USA vs. South Sudan

When the event happens: 2 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 2 p.m. on USA

Who to watch: Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Steph Curry, Tyrese Haliburton

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Swimming 200-Meter Backstroke Semifinal

When the event happens: 2:37 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:15 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Ryan Murphy (if he qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Swimming 200-Meter Breaststroke Semifinal

When the event happens: 2:51 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:15 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Lilly King (if she qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Swimming 200-Meter Breaststroke Final

When the event happens: 3:15 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:15 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Josh Matheny (if he qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Swimming 100-Meter Freestyle Final

When the event happens: 3:22 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:15 p.m.CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Chris Giuliano (if he qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 3x3 Basketball Pool Round

When the event happens: 3:35 p.m. CT

When it airs: Airs on NBC 5 starting at 3:30 p.m., at 6 p.m. on USA and again in late night on NBC 5 at 10:35 p.m.

Who to watch: Canyon Barry

Thursday, Aug. 1

Sport: Women’s Rowing Eight Repechages

When the event happens: 3:10 a.m. CT

When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 2:30 a.m. CT

Who to watch: Nina Castagna, Madeleine Wanamaker, Molly Bruggeman

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Rowing Eight Repechages

When the event happens: 3:20 a.m. CT

When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 2:30 a.m. CT

Who to watch: Nick Rusher, Peter Chatain

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Rowing Double Sculls Final B

When the event happens: 3:30 a.m. CT

When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 2:30 a.m. CT; Coverage will begin on E! starting at 4:40 a.m. CT and will join in progress; Coverage will air again at 4:30 p.m. on USA.

Who to watch: Sophia Vitas

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Swimming 200-Meter Backstroke Heats

When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on USA and 9:15 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and TelemundoWho to watch: Regan Smith, Phoebe Bacon

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Swimming 50-Meter Freestyle Heats

When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on USA and 9:15 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Chris Giuliano

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Swimming 200-Meter Individual Medley Heats

When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on USA and 9:15 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Carson Foster

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Swimming 4x200-Meter Freestyle Relay Heats

When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on USA and 9:15 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Anna Peplowski, Alex Shackell

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Rowing Double Sculls Final A*

When the event happens: 4:18 a.m. CT

When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 2:30 a.m. CT; Coverage will begin on E! starting at 4:40 a.m. CT and will join in progress; Coverage will air again at 4:30 p.m. on USA.

Who to watch: Sophia Vitas

________________________________

Sport: Equestrian Jumping Team Qualifier

When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on E! starting at 3 p.m. CT

Who to watch: Kent Farrington

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Boxing 66kg Preliminary Competitions

When the event happens: 4:48 a.m. CT, 9:18 a.m. CT and 1:32 p.m. CT

When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 4 a.m.; Boxing event coverage will air on USA starting at 3:45 p.m. CT

Who to watch: Morelle McCane

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Skiff Medal Race*

When it happens: 8:43 a.m. CT

When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 5 a.m. CT

Who to watch: Maggie Shea, Stephanie Roble

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Field Hockey: USA vs. Great Britain

When the event happens: 10 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 10 a.m. CT on USA

Who to watch: Abby Tamer, Ashley Sessa and Maddie Zimmer

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics All-Around Final

When the event happens: 11:15 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 11:15 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and again in primetime at 7 p.m. CT

Who to watch: Simone Biles, Suni Lee (If they qualify)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 3x3 Basketball Pool Round

When the event happens: 12:05 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT on USA

Who to watch: Canyon Barry

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Cycling BMX Racing Quarterfinals

When the event happens: 1:20 p.m. CT, 2 p.m. CT, 2:40 p.m CT, 3:15 p.m.

When it airs: Coverage will air at 9 p.m. on USA

Who to watch: Felicia Stancil (If qualified)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Swimming 200-Meter Butterfly Fina

When the event happens: 1:30 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:15 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Alex Shackell, Regan Smith (if they qualify)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Swimming 200-Meter Backstroke Final

When the event happens: 1:37 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:15 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Ryan Murphy (if he qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Swimming 50-Meter Freestyle Semifinal

When the event happens: 1:44 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:15 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Chris Giuliano (if he qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Basketball: USA vs. Belgium

When the event happens: 2 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage will air on USA at 2 p.m. and again at 11 p.m. CT

Who to watch: Jewell Loyd, Jackie Young

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Swimming 200-Meter Breaststroke Final

When the event happens: 2:04 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:15 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Lilly King (if she qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Swimming 200-Meter Backstroke Semifinal

When the event happens: 2:11 p.m.

When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:15 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Regan Smith, Phoebe Bacon (if they qualify)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Swimming 200-Meter Individual Medley Semifinal

When the event happens: 2:35 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:15 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Carson Foster (if he qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Swimming 4x200-Meter Freestyle Relay Final

When the event happens: 2:49 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 1:15 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Anna Peplowski, Alex Shackell (if Team USA qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 3x3 Basketball Pool Round

When the event happens: 4:05 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage will air at 4:05 p.m. CT on NBC 5, as well as in late night at 10:35 p.m. CT

Who to watch: Canyon Barry

Friday, Aug. 2

Sport: Women’s 5000-Meter Round 1

When the event happens: 3:05 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on E!

Who to watch: Karissa Schweizer

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Decathlon 100-Meter

When the event happens: 3:05 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on E!

Who to watch: Heath Baldwin, Zach Ziemek

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Decathlon Long Jump

When the event happens: 3:55 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on E!

Who to watch: Heath Baldwin, Zach Ziemek

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 1500-Meter Round 1

When the event happens: 4:05 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on E!

Who to watch: Hobbs Kessler, Cole Hocker, Yared Nuguse

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Tennis Doubles Finals *

When the event happens: 5 a.m. CT (Bronze match)

When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 5 a.m. CT

Who to watch: Rajeev Ram (If qualified)

________________________________

Sport: Mixed Dinghy Races 1 and 2

When it happens: 5:05 a.m. CT (Race 1), Race 2 to follow, time TBD

When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 5 a.m. CT

Who to watch: Lara Dallman-Weiss

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Decathlon Shot Pu

When the event happens: 5:15 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on E!

Who to watch: Heath Baldwin, Zach Ziemek

________________________________

Sport: Equestrian Jumping Team Final

When the event happens: 7 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 7 a.m. CT on E!

Who to watch: Kent Farrington

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Soccer Quarterfinals

When the event happens: 8 a.m. CT- 2 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage of various matches begins at 8 a.m. CT on Telemundo, 10 a.m. CT on Universo, 12 p.m. CT on Telemundo and 2 p.m. CT on Universo

Who to watch: Gabriel Slonina, Djordje Mihailovic and Patrick Schulte (If qualified)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Decathlon High Jump

When the event happens: 11 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on E!

Who to watch: Heath Baldwin, Zach Ziemek

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 3x3 Basketball Pool Round

When the event happens: 11:35 a.m. CT and 3:35 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on NBC 5 at 11:30 a.m. CT and at 3:45 p.m. CT on E!

Who to watch: Canyon Barry

________________________________

Sport: Women’s BMX Cycling Racing Semifinals

When the event happens: 1:15 p.m. CT (Run 1), 1:45 p.m. CT (Run 2), 2:15 p.m. CT (Run 3)

When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 1 p.m.

Who to watch: Felicia Stancil (If qualified)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 3x3 Basketball Preliminary Round: USA vs. Japan

When the event happens: 11:35 a.m. CT and 3:35 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on NBC 5 at 11:30 a.m. and at 3:45 p.m. CT on E!

Who to watch: Canyon Barry

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Swimming 50-Meter Freestyle Final

When the event happens: 1:30 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Chris Giuliano (if he qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Swimming 200-Meter Backstroke Final

When the event happens: 1:36 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Regan Smith, Phoebe Bacon (if they qualify)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Swimming 200-Meter Individual Medley Final

When the event happens: 1:43 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Carson Foster (if he qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Shot Put Qualification

When the event happens: 1:10 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on E! and 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Payton Otterdahl

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Decathlon 400-Meter

When the event happens: 1:50 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on E! and 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Heath Baldwin, Zach Ziemek

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 10,000-Meter Final

When the event happens: 2:20 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 11 a.m. CT on E! and 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Grant Fisher

________________________________

Sport: Women’s BMX Cycling Racing Finals*

When the event happens: 2:50 p.m. CT

When it airs: Final medal events will air on USA starting at 4:30 p.m.; Coverage will re-air on NBC 5 starting at 10:35 p.m.

Who to watch: Felicia Stancil (If qualified)

Saturday, Aug. 3

Sport: Men’s Decathlon 110-Meter Hurdles

When the event happens: 3:05 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on E!

Who to watch: Heath Baldwin, Zach Ziemek

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Pole Vault Qualification

When the event happens: 3:10 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on E!

Who to watch: Chris Nilsen

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 100-Meter Preliminary Round

When the event happens: 3:35 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on E!

Who to watch: Kenny Bednarek

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Decathlon 100-meter

When the event happens: 3:05 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on E!

Who to watch: Heath Baldwin, Zach Ziemek

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw Group A and B

When the event happens: 3:55 a.m. CT (Group A), 5 a.m. CT (Group B)

When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on E! and 4 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Heath Baldwin, Zach Ziemek

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Rowing Eight Final A*

When the event happens: 3:50 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on USA at 3 a.m. and will air again at 11:30 a.m. CT. Coverage will also air at 2:45 p.m. on NBC 5.

Who to watch: Nina Castagna, Madeleine Wanamaker, Molly Bruggeman (If USA qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Rowing Eight Final A*

When the event happens: 4:10 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on USA at 3 a.m. and will air again at 11:30 a.m. CT. Coverage will also air at 2:45 p.m. on NBC 5.

Who to watch: Nick Rusher, Peter Chatain (If USA qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 100-Meter Round 1

When the event happens: 4:45 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on E! and 4 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Kenny Bednarek

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault

When the event happens: 6:40 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on E! and 4 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Heath Baldwin, Zach Ziemek

________________________________

Sport: Mixed Dinghy Races 3 and 4

When it happens: 10:05 a.m. CT (Race 3), Race 4 to follow, time TBD

When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 5 a.m. CT

Who to watch: Lara Dallman-Weiss

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Fencing Sabre Team Competitions*

When the event happens: 6 - 9:10 a.m. CT (placements leading up to medal matches), 12 p.m. CT (Bronze medal match), 1 p.m. CT (Gold medal match)

When it airs: Coverage begins on E! at 6 a.m. CT with final medal events starting at 12 p.m.

Who to watch: Magda Skarbonkiewicz

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Field Hockey: USA vs. South Africa

When the event happens: 6:15 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on USA starting at 6:15 a.m.

Who to watch: Abby Tamer, Ashley Sessa and Maddie Zimmer

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Soccer Quarterfinals

When the event happens: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on Telemundo at 8 a.m. CT and on Universo starting at 10 a.m. CT. E! will also join the game in progress starting at 10:50 a.m.

Who to watch: Korbin Albert, Casey Krueger, Alyssa Naeher, Mallory Swanson, Rose LaVelle (if USA qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Floor Exercise Final*

When the event happens: 8:30 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on E! starting at 8:15 a.m. CT; Final events will air on NBC 5 at 3:30 p.m. and again in primetime at 7 p.m.

Who to watch: Paul Juda or Frederick Richard (If qualified)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Vault Final*

When the event happens: 9:20 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on E! starting at 8:15 a.m. CT; Final events will air on NBC 5 at 3:30 p.m. and again in primetime at 7 p.m.

Who to watch: Simone Biles or Suni Lee (If qualified)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Boxing 66kg Quarterfinal

When the event happens: 10:06 a.m. CT and 10:22 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on CNBC at 3:45 p.m. CT

Who to watch: Morelle McCane (If qualified)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw Group A and B

When the event happens: 12:10 p.m. CT (Group A), 1:10 p.m. CT (Group B)



When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Heath Baldwin, Zach Ziemek

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 1500 Repechage Round

When the event happens: 12:15 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Hobbs Kessler, Cole Hocker, Yared Nuguse (if they qualify)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Shot Put Final

When the event happens: 12:35 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Payton Otterdahl (if he qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Triple Jump Final

When the event happens: 1:20 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Tori Franklin (if she qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Swimming 200-Meter Individual Medley Fina

When the event happens: 1:43 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Carson Foster (if he qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Decathlon 1500-Meter

When the event happens: 2:45 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Heath Baldwin, Zach Ziemek

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Pommel Horse Final*

When the event happens: 10:16 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on E! starting at 8:15 a.m. CT; Final events will air on NBC 5 at 3:30 p.m. and again in primetime at 7 p.m.

Who to watch: Paul Juda or Frederick Richard (If qualified)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Basketball: USA vs. Puerto Rico

When the event happens: 10:15 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 10:15 a.m. CT on NBC 5

Who to watch: Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Steph Curry, Tyrese Haliburton

Sunday, Aug. 4

Sport: Women’s Hammer Throw Qualification

When the event happens: 3:20 a.m. CT (Group A), 4:45 a.m. (Group B)

When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on USA

Who to watch: Erin Reese, DeAnna Price, Annette Echikunwoke

________________________________

Sport: Women’s 200-Meter Round 1

When the event happens: 3:55 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on USA

Who to watch: McKenzie Long

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles Round 1

When the event happens: 4:50 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on USA

Who to watch: Freddie Crittenden III

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Volleyball

When the event happens: Women's USA vs. France at 6 a.m. CT

When it airs:

Who to watch: Lauren Carlini, Jordyn Poulter, Dana Rettke, Kelsey Robinson-Cook, Annie Drews

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Volleyball Preliminary Round: USA vs. France

When the event happens: 6 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on NBC and NBC 5 at 6 a.m. CT; It will air again at 4 p.m. CT

Who to watch: Lauren Carlini, Jordyn Poulter, Dana Rettke, Kelsey Robinson-Cook, Annie Drews

________________________________

Sport: Cycling Road Women’s Road Race*

When the event happens: 7 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 7 a.m. CT on CNBC; It will also air on NBC 5 at 10:10 a.m. and on USA at 3:30 p.m.

Who to watch: Chloe Dygart

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Rings Final*

When the event happens: 8 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 8 a.m. on NBC 5; It will air again in primetime starting at 6 p.m. CT

Who to watch: Paul Juda or Frederick Richard (If qualified)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Uneven Bars Final

When the event happens: 8:40 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 8 a.m. on NBC 5; It will air again in primetime starting at 6 p.m. CT

Who to watch: Simone Biles or Suni Lee (If qualified)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Vault Final

When the event happens: 9:24 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 8 a.m. on NBC 5; It will air again in primetime starting at 6 p.m. CT

Who to watch: Paul Juda or Frederick Richard (If qualified)

________________________________

Sport: Mixed Dinghy Races 5 and 6

When it happens: 10:05 a.m. CT (Race 5), Race 6 to follow, time TBD

When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 5 a.m. CT

Who to watch: Lara Dallman-Weiss

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Basketball Group C: USA vs. Germany

When the event happens: 10:15 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage airs at 10:15 a.m. CT on USA

Who to watch: Jewell Loyd, Jackie Young

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 3x3 Basketball Pool Round: USA vs. Netherlands

When the event happens: 12:05 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. on USA

Who to watch: Canyon Barry

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 400-Meter Round 1

When the event happens: 12:05 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Quincy Hall

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 100-Meter Semifinal

When the event happens: 1 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Kenny Bednarek (if he qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 100-Meter Final

When the event happens: 2:50 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Kenny Bednarek

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 3x3 Basketball Play-In Games

When the event happens: 3:05 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. CT on USA and again in late-night programming at 10:35 p.m. CT on NBC 5

Who to watch: Canyon Barry

Monday, Aug. 5

Sport: Men’s Volleyball Quarterfinals

When the event happens: 2 a.m. CT, 6 a.m. CT, 10 a.m. CT, 2 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 10 a.m. CT on NBC 5. It will air again on USA starting at 5 p.m. CT

Who to watch: Thomas Jaeschke, Jeff Jendryk, Jordan Thompson, Max Holt (If USA qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Field Hockey Quarterfinals

When the event happens: 3 a.m. CT, 5:30 a.m. CT (Team USA time TBD)

When it airs: Coverage will air on USA starting at 12:45 p.m. CT

Who to watch: Abby Tamer, Ashley Sessa and Maddie Zimmer

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 400-Meter Hurdles Round 1

When the event happens: 3:05 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on USA and 8 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Trevor Bassitt

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Discus Throw Qualification

When the event happens: 3:10 a.m. (Group A), 4:35 a.m. CT (Group B)

When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on USA and 8 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Andrew Evans

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Pole Vault Qualification

When the event happens: 3:40 a.m. CTWhen it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on USA and 8 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Katie Moon

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Parallel Bars Final

When the event happens: 4:45 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4:45 a.m. CT on E! and on NBC 5 starting at 8:30 a.m. CT. It will air again in primetime on NBC 5 starting at 7 p.m.

Who to watch: Paul Juda or Frederick Richard (If qualified)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s 200-Meter Repechage Round

When the event happens: 5:50 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on USA and 8 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: McKenzie Long (if she qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Balance Beam Final

When the event happens: 5:38 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4:45 a.m. CT on E! and on NBC 5 starting at 8:30 a.m. CT. It will air again in primetime on NBC 5 starting at 7 p.m.

Who to watch: Simone Biles or Suni Lee (If qualified)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Sport Climbing Speed Climbing Qualification

When the event happens: 6 a.m. CT, 6:35 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on USA starting at 10:05 a.m. CT

Who to watch: Piper Kelly

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Horizontal Bar Final

When the event happens: 6:33 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4:45 a.m. CT on E! and on NBC 5 starting at 8:30 a.m. CT. It will air again in primetime on NBC 5 starting at 7 p.m.

Who to watch: Paul Juda or Frederick Richard (If qualified)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault

When the event happens: 6:40 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on USA and 8 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Heath Baldwin, Zach Ziemek

________________________________

Sport: Equestrian Individual Jumping Qualifier

When the event happens: 7 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 p.m. CT on E!

Who to watch: Kent Farrington

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Floor Exercise Final

When the event happens: 7:23 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4:45 a.m. CT on E! and on NBC 5 starting at 8:30 a.m. CT. It will air again in primetime on NBC 5 starting at 7 p.m.

Who to watch: Simone Biles or Suni Lee (If qualified)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Wrestling 68kg Freestyle First Rounds

When the event happens: 8 a.m. CT (⅛ final), 9:20 a.m. (¼ final)

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 p.m. CT on USA

Who to watch: Kennedy Blades

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Wrestling Greco-Roman 130kg Competition

When the event happens: 8 a.m. CT (⅛ finals), 9:20 a.m. CT (¼ finals), 2:20 p.m. CT (Semifinal), 2:30 p.m. CT (Semifinal)

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 p.m. CT on USA

Who to watch: Adam Coon

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Field Hockey Quarterfinals

When the event happens: 10:30 a.m. CT, 1 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. CT on USA

Who to watch: Abby Tamer, Ashley Sessa and Maddie Zimmer (If they qualify)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 3x3 Basketball Semifinal

When the event happens: 11 a.m. CT, 12 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 10:30 a.m. CT on USA

Who to watch: Canyon Barry (If USA qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Soccer Semifinal

When the event happens: 11 a.m. CT, 2 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on E! and Telemundo at 11 a.m. CT. Second match will air on USA starting at 2 p.m.

Who to watch: Gabriel Slonina, Djordje Mihailovic and Patrick Schulte (If USA qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 200-Meter Round 1

When the event happens: 12:55 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on USA and 8 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Kenny Bednarek

________________________________

Sport: Women’s 200-Meter Semifinal

When the event happens: 1:45 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: McKenzie Long (if she qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s 5000-Meter Final

When the event happens: 2:10 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Karissa Schweizer (if she qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 3x3 Basketball Bronze Medal Game

When the event happens: 2:30 p.m. CT *If Team USA qualifies

When it airs: Coverage begins at 10:30 a.m. CT on USA

Who to watch: Canyon Barry (If USA qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Wrestling 68kg Freestyle Semifinals

When the event happens: 2:40 p.m. CT and 2:50 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 p.m. CT on USA

Who to watch: Kennedy Blades (If qualified)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 3x3 Basketball Gold Medal Game

When the event happens: 3:30 p.m. CT *if Team USA qualifies

When it airs: Coverage begins at 10:30 a.m. CT on USA

Who to watch: Canyon Barry (If USA qualifies)

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Sport: Women’s Volleyball Quarterfinals

When the event happens: 2 a.m. CT, 6 a.m. CT, 10 a.m. CT, 2 p.m. CT,

When it airs: Coverage begins at 9:15 a.m. CT on USA

Who to watch: Lauren Carlini, Jordyn Poulter, Dana Rettke, Kelsey Robinson-Cook, Annie Drews (If U.S. qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Equestrian Jumping Individual Final

When the event happens: 3 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 6 a.m. CT on E! and at 9:15 a.m. CT on NBC 5

Who to watch: Kent Farrington

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles Repechage Round

When the event happens: 3:50 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on USA

Who to watch: Freddie Crittenden III (if he qualifies))

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Wrestling Greco-Roman 130kg Competition

When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT (Repechages), 1:05 p.m. CT (Bronze medal match), 1:15 p.m. CT (Bronze medal match), 1:30 p.m. (Final)

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4:15 p.m. CT on USA

Who to watch: Adam Coon (if he qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Wrestling 68kg Freestyle Repechages

When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT

When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 11:15 a.m. CT

Who to watch: Kennedy Blades

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Basketball Quarterfinals

When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT, 7:30 a.m. CT, 11 a.m. CT, 2:30 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. CT on E! It will also air at 2:15 p.m. CT on USA and at 10:30 p.m. on USA

Who to watch: Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Steph Curry, Tyrese Haliburton (If U.S. qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Wrestling Greco-Roman 97kg Competition

When the event happens: 4:30 a.m. CT (⅛ final), 5:50 a.m. CT (¼ final), 11:35 a.m. CT (Semifinal), 11:45 a.m. (Semifinal)

When it airs: Coverage begins at 7 a.m. CT on USA

Who to watch: Josef Rau

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Wrestling Freestyle 50kg Competition

When the event happens: 4:30 a.m. CT (⅛ finals), 5:50 a.m. CT (¼ finals), 11:55 a.m. CT (Semifinal), 12:05 p.m. CT (Semifinal)

When it airs: Coverage begins at 7 a.m. CT on USA

Who to watch: Sarah Hildebrandt

________________________________



Sport: Men’s Wrestling Greco-Roman 77kg Competition

When the event happens: 4:30 a.m. CT (⅛ final), 5:50 a.m. CT (¼ final), 11:35 a.m. CT (Semifinal), 11:45 a.m. CT (Semifinal)

When it airs: Coverage begins at 7 a.m. CT on USA

Who to watch: Kamel Bey

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 400-Meter Hurdles Repechage Round

When the event happens: 5 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on USA

Who to watch: Trevor Bassitt (if he qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 200-Meter Repechage Round

When the event happens: 5:30 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on USA

Who to watch: Kenny Bednarek (if he qualifies

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Sport Climbing Speed Climbing Qualification and Elimination Heats

When the event happens: 6 a.m. CT, 6:35 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 6 a.m. CT on USA. It will air again in NBC 5's late-night programming at 10:35 p.m.

Who to watch: Zach Hammer

________________________________

Sport: Mixed Dinghy Races 7 and 8 *Team USA time TBD

When it happens: 10:05 a.m. CT (Race 7), Race 8 to follow, time TBD

When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 5 a.m. CT

Who to watch: Lara Dallman-Weiss

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Soccer Semifinal

When the event happens: 11 a.m. CT, 2 p.m.

When it airs: Coverage begins at 10:45 a.m. CT on USA

Who to watch: Korbin Albert, Casey Krueger, Alyssa Naeher, Mallory Swanson, Rose LaVelle (If U.S. qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 400-Meter Semifinal

When the event happens: 12:35 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Quincy Hall (if he qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Hammer Throw Final

When the event happens: 12:55 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Erin Reese, DeAnna Price, Annette Echikunwoke (if they qualify)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 1500-Meter Final

When the event happens: 1:50 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Hobbs Kessler, Cole Hocker, Yared Nuguse (if they qualify)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Wrestling 68kg Finals *

When the event happens: 1:50 p.m. CT (Bronze medal match), 2 p.m. CT (Bronze medal match), 2:15 p.m. (Gold medal match)

When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 11:15 a.m. CT

Who to watch: Kennedy Blades (If qualified)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s 200-Meter Final

When the event happens: 2:40 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: McKenzie Long (if she qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Boxing 66 kg Semifinal

When the event happens: 3:34 p.m. CT

When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. CT

Who to watch: Morelle McCane (If qualified)

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Sport: Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles Round 1

When the event happens: 3:15 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 3:30 a.m. CT on USA and 8:20 a.m. on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Grace Stark

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 5000-Meter Round 1

When the event happens: 4:10 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 3:30 a.m. CT on USA and 8:20 a.m. on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Grant Fisher

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Basketball Quarterfinals

When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT, 7:30 a.m. CT, 11 a.m. CT, 2:30 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 2:15 p.m. CT on USA. It will air again at 10:30 p.m.

Who to watch: Jewell Loyd, Jackie Young (If U.S. qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Wrestling Greco-Roman 97kg Competition

When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT (Repechages), 1:05 p.m. CT (Bronze medal match), 1:15 p.m. CT (Bronze medal match), 1:30 p.m. CT (Final)

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4:15 p.m. CT on USA

Who to watch: Josef Rau (if he qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Wrestling Freestyle 50kg Competition

When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT (Repechages), 1:50 p.m. CT (Bronze medal match), 2 p.m. CT (Bronze medal match), 2:15 p.m. CT (Final)

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4:15 p.m. CT on USA

Who to watch: Sarah Hildebrandt (if she qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Wrestling Greco-Roman 77kg Competition

When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT (Repechages), 12:30 p.m. CT (Bronze medal match), 12:40 p.m. CT (Bronze medal match), 12:55 p.m. CT (Final)

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4:15 p.m. CT on USA

Who to watch: Kamel Bey



________________________________

Sport: Men’s Wrestling Greco-Roman 87kg Competition

When the event happens: 4:30 a.m. CT (⅛ final), 5:50 a.m. CT (¼ final), 11:35 a.m. CT (Semifinal), 11:45 a.m. CT (Semifinal)

When it airs: Coverage begins at 10 a.m. CT on USA

Who to watch: Payton Jacobson

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Sport Climbing: Speed Quarterfinals

When the event happens: 5:35 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 8 a.m. on NBC 5 and again in late-night programming at 10:35 p.m.

Who to watch: Piper Kelly (If qualified)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Sport Climbing: Speed Semifinals

When the event happens: 5:46 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 8 a.m. on NBC 5 and again in late-night programming at 10:35 p.m.

Who to watch: Piper Kelly (If qualified)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Sport Climbing: Speed Finals *

When the event happens: 5:54 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 8 a.m. on NBC 5 and again in late-night programming at 10:35 p.m.

Who to watch: Piper Kelly (If qualified)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Field Hockey Semifinal

When the event happens: 7 a.m. CT, 12 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 7 p.m. CT on USA

Who to watch: Abby Tamer (If U.S. qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Volleyball Quarterfinals

When the event happens: 9 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 9 a.m. on NBC 5 and Telemundo, at 3 p.m. on E! and at 5 p.m. on USA

Who to watch: Thomas Jaeschke, Jeff Jendryk, Jordan Thompson, Max Holt (If U.S. qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Pole Vault Final

When the event happens: 12 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Katie Moon (if she qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles Semifinal

When the event happens: 12:05 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Freddie Crittenden III (if he qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 400-Meter Hurdles Semifinal

When the event happens: 12:35 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Quincy Hall (if he qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 200-Meter Semifinal

When the event happens: 1:02 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Kenny Bednarek (if he qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Volleyball Semifinals

When the event happens: 1 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 9 a.m. on NBC 5 and Telemundo, at 3 p.m. on E! and at 5 p.m. on USA

Who to watch: Thomas Jaeschke, Jeff Jendryk, Jordan Thompson, Max Holt (If U.S. qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Discus Throw Final

When the event happens: 1:25 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Andrew Evans (if he qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 400-Meter Semifinal

When the event happens: 2:20 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Kenny Bednarek (if he qualifies)

Thursday, Aug. 8

Sport: Women’s Taekwondo 57kg Competitions

When the event happens: 2:09 a.m. CT (Round of 16), 7:40 a.m. CT (Quarterfinal), 9:24 a.m. CT (Semifinal), 12:40 p.m. CT (Repechages), 1:34 p.m. CT (Bronze medal match), 2:37 p.m. CT (Gold medal match)

When it airs: Streaming coverage begins at 2 a.m. CT

Who to watch: Faith Dillon

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Rhythmic Gymnastics Individual All-Around Qualification

When the event happens: 3 a.m. CT, 8 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. CT on E!

Who to watch: Evita Griskenas (timing TBD)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Shot Put Qualification

When the event happens: 3:25 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on USA and 8 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Chase Jackson

________________________________

Sport: Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles Repechages Round

When the event happens: 3:35 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on USA and 8 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Grace Stark (if she qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Wrestling Greco-Roman 87kg Competition

When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT (Repechages), 1:05 p.m. CT (Bronze medal match), 1:15 p.m. CT (Bronze medal match), 1:30 p.m. CT (Final)

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 p.m. CT on USA

Who to watch: Payton Jacobson (if he qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 4x100-Meter Relay Round 1

When the event happens: 4:35 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on USA and 8 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Kenny Bednarek

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 800-Meter Repechages Round

When the event happens: 5 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on USA and 8 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Brandon Miller, Hobbs Kessler (if they qualify)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Sport Climbing Speed Climbing Finals*

When the event happens: 5:35 a.m. CT (Quarterfinal), 5:46 a.m. (Semifinal), 5:54 a.m. (Final)

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4:45 a.m. on E! and again at 9 a.m. CT on E! The event will air again on NBC 5 in late-night programming at 10:35 p.m. CT

Who to watch: Zach Hammer (If qualified)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Volleyball Semifinals

When the event happens: 9 a.m. CT, 1 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on NBC 5 at 9 a.m. CT and at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on USA

Who to watch: Lauren Carlini, Jordyn Poulter, Dana Rettke, Kelsey Robinson-Cook, Annie Drews (If U.S. qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Soccer Bronze Medal Match

When the event happens: 10 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on Telemundo at 9:45 a.m. CT

Who to watch: Gabriel Slonina, Djordje Mihailovic and Patrick Schulte (If qualified)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Basketball Semifinals

When the event happens: 10:30 a.m. CT, 2 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage airs on USA at 10:30 a.m., 1:45 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. CT

Who to watch: Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Steph Curry, Tyrese Haliburton (If U.S. qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles Final

When the event happens: 2:45 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 12:35 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Freddie Crittenden III (if he qualifies)

Friday, Aug. 9

Sport: Men’s 4x400-Meter Relay Round 1

When the event happens: 4:05 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on USA and 9:15 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Quincy Hall, Courtney Lindsey

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Wrestling Freestyle 62kg Competition

When the event happens: 4:30 a.m. CT (⅛ final), 5:50 a.m. CT (¼ final), 11:55 a.m. CT (Semifinal), 12:05 p.m. CT (Semifinal)

When it airs: Coverage begins at 7:30 a.m. CT on USA

Who to watch: Kayla Miracle

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Wrestling Freestyle 125kg Competition

When the event happens: 4:30 a.m. CT (⅛ final), 5:50 a.m. CT (¼ final), 11:35 a.m. CT (Semifinal), 11:45 a.m. CT (Semifinal)

When it airs: Coverage begins at 7:30 a.m. CT on USA

Who to watch: Mason Parris

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 800-Meter Semifinal

When the event happens: 4:30 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on USA and 9:15 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Brandon Miller, Hobbs Kessler (if they qualify)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles Semifinal

When the event happens: 5:05 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 a.m. CT on USA and 9:15 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Grace Stark (if she qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Field Hockey Bronze Medal Match*

When the event happens: 7 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 10 a.m. on USA

Who to watch: Abby Tamer, Ashley Sessa and Maddie Zimmer

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Rhythmic Gymnastics Individual All-Around Final

When the event happens: 7:30 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 p.m. on NBC 5 and 11:30 p.m. on USA

Who to watch: Evita Griskenas (If she qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Soccer Bronze Medal Match

When the event happens: 8 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 8 a.m. on USA

Who to watch: Korbin Albert, Casey Krueger, Alyssa Naeher, Mallory Swanson, Rose LaVelle (If they qualify)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Volleyball Bronze Medal Match

When the event happens: 9 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 1 p.m. CT on USA

Who to watch: Thomas Jaeschke, Jeff Jendryk, Jordan Thompson, Max Holt (If they qualify)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Basketball Semifinal

When the event happens: 10:30 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 10:30 a.m. on NBC 5, as well as 5:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. on USA

Who to watch: Jewell Loyd, Jackie Young (If they qualify)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Soccer Gold Medal Match*

When the event happens: 11 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 11 a.m. on USA

Who to watch: Gabriel Slonina, Djordje Mihailovic and Patrick Schulte

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Shot Put Final

When the event happens: 12:40 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Chase Jackson (if she qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 4x100-Meter Relay Final

When the event happens: 12:45 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Kenny Bednarek (if he qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Field Hockey Gold Medal Match*

When the event happens: 1 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. CT on USA

Who to watch: Abby Tamer, Ashley Sessa and Maddie Zimmer (if USA qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s 10,000-Meter Final

When the event happens: 1:55 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Karissa Schweizer (if she qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 400-Meter Final

When the event happens: 2:45 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Trevor Bassitt (if he qualifies)

Saturday, Aug. 10

Sport: Men’s Wrestling Freestyle 125kg Competition

When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT (Repechages), 1:05 p.m. CT (Bronze medal match), 1:15 p.m. CT (Bronze medal match), 1:30 p.m. CT (Final)

When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 p.m. CT on USA and 4:30 p.m. CT on CNBC

Who to watch: Mason Parris (if he qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Wrestling Freestyle 62kg Competition

When the event happens: 4 a.m. CT (Repechages), 1:50 p.m. CT (Bronze medal match), 2 p.m. CT (Bronze medal match), 2:15 p.m. CT (Final)

When it airs: Coverage begins at 3 p.m. CT on USA and 4:30 p.m. CT on CNBC

Who to watch: Kayla Miracle (if she qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles Semifinal

When the event happens: 5:05 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Grace Stark (if she qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Volleyball Gold Medal Match

When the event happens: 6 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 6 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Thomas Jaeschke, Jeff Jendryk, Jordan Thompson, Max Holt (if USA qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Basketball Bronze Medal Match*

When the event happens: 10 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4 a.m. on USA

Who to watch: Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Steph Curry, Tyrese Haliburton (If they qualify)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Soccer Gold Medal Match*

When the event happens: 10 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on USA

Who to watch: Korbin Albert, Casey Krueger, Alyssa Naeher, Mallory Swanson, Rose LaVelle (If they qualify)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Volleyball Bronze Medal Match*

When the event happens: 10:15 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 10:15 a.m. on CNBC

Who to watch: Lauren Carlini, Jordyn Poulter, Dana Rettke, Kelsey Robinson-Cook, Annie Drews

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 800-Meter Final

When the event happens: 12:25 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Brandon Miller, Hobbs Kessler (if he qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles Final

When the event happens: 12:45 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Grace Stark (if she qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 200-Meter Semifinal

When the event happens: 1:02 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Kenny Bednarek (if he qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 5000-Meter Final

When the event happens: 1 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Grant Fisher (if he qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s 4x400-Meter Relay Final

When the event happens: 2:12 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Quincy Hall, Courtney Lindsey (if USA qualifies)

________________________________

Sport: Men’s Basketball Gold Medal Match*

When the event happens: 2:30 p.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. CT on NBC 5

Who to watch: Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Steph Curry, Tyrese Haliburton (If they qualify)

Sunday, Aug. 11

Sport: Women’s Marathon

When the event happens: 1 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 1 a.m. CT on USA and 11 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and Telemundo

Who to watch: Emily Sisson, Dakotah Lindwurm

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Basketball Bronze Medal Match

When the event happens: 4:30 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 4:45 a.m. CT on USA

Who to watch: Jewell Loyd, Jackie Young

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Volleyball Gold Medal Match

When the event happens: 6 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins on NBC 5 at 6 a.m.

Who to watch: Lauren Carlini, Jordyn Poulter, Dana Rettke, Kelsey Robinson-Cook, Annie Drews (If they qualify)

________________________________

Sport: Women’s Basketball Gold Medal Match

When the event happens: 8:30 a.m. CT

When it airs: Coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. CT on NBC 5, and at 2:30 p.m. on USA

Who to watch: Jewell Loyd, Jackie Young (If they qualify)

________________________________

Closing Ceremony

When the event happens: 1 p.m. CT

When it airs: