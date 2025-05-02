Embattled former Illinois Gov. George Ryan has died at age 91.

Ryan, who served as Illinois' governor from 1999 to 2003, passed away Friday morning after spending the last few days in hospice care, according to former Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, a close friend of Ryan's.

No cause of death was immediately given.

Ryan served in state government for 40 years and, prior to his time as governor, was Illinois' Secretary of State and Lieutenant Governor.

He also spent nearly six years in prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Ryan was convicted in a case spurred by the 1994 highway crash that killed six children of Scott and Janet Willis. The truck driver who caused the accident had received a license through a bribe from a staffer in Ryan's office when he was Secretary of State.

He was convicted on federal corruption charges in 2006, having been accused of racketeering, conspiracy, tax fraud and making false statements to the FBI. Ryan was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $603,348.

In 2014, Ryan told the Chicago Sun-Times he prays for the Willis children daily but feels no responsibility for their deaths.

As governor, Ryan famously lifted the death penalty in Illinois and commuted sentences for hundreds of inmates on death row.

He says the start of his prison term was rocky because "some of the guards were angry" over his death penalty decision.

"They made things a little rough, but you deal with it," he noted, recalling that he met "some real bums" but also "some real decent people" during his stint.

During his time behind bars, his wife of 55 years, Lura Lynn Ryan, passed away after a long bout with cancer.

In July 2013, at age 79, Ryan was released from federal custody and ultimately returned to his Kankakee home.

"I feel wonderful. I'm glad to be home," Ryan said at the time. "There's no place like home, especially in America and freedom's a great thing. I'm glad I've got mine back."

During a 2015 talk, Ryan said serving time on corruption charges gave him a new perspective on the criminal justice system.

“Justice is supposed to be blind, but the fact is most people are blind about the justice system,” Ryan said. “Those of us who have been there and are coming out of prison wondering what is going on. There are people concerned about what is going to happen to us, but I am not sure they care that much.”

While speaking at the Coalition to Reduce Recidivism’s luncheon that year, Ryan said he wanted to remove the stigma attached to those who have served their debt to society. He delivered a speech focused on his successful efforts to eliminate the death penalty in Illinois.

“They did the smartest thing they could, they abolished it,” Ryan said. “It was so broken. It needed to be repaired, fixed, and we couldn’t do that. So if you can’t fix a system that is going to take somebody’s life, make it the best system you can, then you probably shouldn’t have a law like that. And that’s what Illinois decided and Illinois abolished it.”

Illinois Senate Republican Leader John Curran called Ryan a "bold leader who wasn't afraid to reach across the aisle and bring people together for the greater good."

"His investments in infrastructure, technology, and education to help create a brighter future for Illinois will long be remembered. I am thinking of his family and those who loved him, and wishing them strength and peace as they say goodbye," Curran said in a statement.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he was "sending my deepest condolences to former Governor Ryan's family and loved ones."

"May his memory be a blessing," Pritzker wrote.