A man was fatally shot by a McHenry County Sheriff’s deputy during a SWAT standoff in Crystal Lake that spanned more than four hours Thursday, authorities said, with roads still closed as of early Friday morning.

About 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute in the 300 block of Briarwood Road in unincorporated Crystal Lake. Upon arriving on scene, deputies made contact with a man who was armed with a gun, officials said.

The man then barricaded himself in the residence, prompting the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team to be sent to the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Hostage Negotiation Team had a conversation with the man to try to get him out of the residence safely, but their effort was “unsuccessful,” according to the sheriff’s office.

A deputy then shot the man, the sheriff’s office said. The man later died, authorities added.

The sheriff's office posted on Facebook around 4:45 p.m. Thursday alerting people to “heavy police activity” and to avoid the area of Briarwood Road and North Avenue in Crystal Lake.

Around 9:15 p.m. the sheriff’s office posted an update that the situation was no longer active.

As of 4:30 a.m., Briarwood Road between North Avenue and Gilbert Avenue remained closed for investigation, with the sheriff's office describing the scene as "pretty widespread." It is unknown how long the road will remain closed, the sheriffs office added.

Further details regarding the incident remain unknown.

Per state statute, the investigation has been turned over to the Major Investigation Assistance Team (MIAT) in conjunction with the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office. Interviews and evidence, including a review of body-worn camera footage, will all be conducted by MIAT, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said they will provide updates as they become available.