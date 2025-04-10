Did you receive a recent payment from a Facebook settlement? It actually stems from a case the started years ago -- all over the company's "Like" button.

According to a notice on the settlement website, the so-called "Internet Tracking" settlement, which started in 2022 but dates back as far as 2010, took effect on Feb. 24, 2025, with payment distribution slated to begin on April 10.

Users started receiving their checks Thursday.

The payouts stem from a $90 million settlement with Facebook's parent company involving the famous "Like" button. A class-action lawsuit had accused "Facebook of tracking its subscribers’ activities on non-Facebook websites –- even while signed out of their Facebook accounts."

According to a press release from 2022, the class-action settlement applied to Facebook users in the United States who, between April 22, 2010, and Sept. 25, 2011, visited non-Facebook websites that displayed Facebook's "Like" button.

According to the claims administrator, the company "denies that it violated any law but has agreed to the Settlement to avoid the costs and risks associated with continuing this case."

Many users were surprised to receive their payments, as the deadline to file a claim was reached in September 2022. Most reported receiving around $40.

anyone else get a Facebook settlement payout? 👀 — 👑 (@yo_itsFrankie) April 10, 2025

Did anyone else get that Facebook settlement today? $40 bucks ayooo — serviceovercelebrity (@happycelebrity) April 10, 2025

