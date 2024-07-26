Assassins Creed? Who was the masked torchbearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony?

Who was the mysterious masked character that carried the Olympic torch across Paris in the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony and does it have anything to do with "Assassins Creed"?
Many questioned the identity of the hooded figure who acted as a guide from the opening moments of the Opening Ceremony.
The torchbearer was seen ziplining across the Seine river, running atop the Musee d’Orsay, dashing past Pont Neuf, riding a boat with a kid holding the flame and later cartwheeling down a red runway.
Many questioned if the character could just happen to relate to the popular video game franchise "Assassin's Creed."
"Assassin's Creed Unity," released in 2014 by Ubisoft, focused on the character Arno Dorian during the French Revolution from 1789 to 1794.
The similarities are definitely evident.
But is it from the “Phantom of the Opera” or “Assassin's Creed”?
It's actually both and more.
The mysterious torchbearer that appeared in a hooded, masked costume was inspired by a number of characters from French culture: Belphégor, the Iron Mask, the titular character from “Phantom of the Opera,” Fantomas, Ezio from “Assassin's Creed” and Arsène Lupin.
The character's identity was never revealed, sparking a flurry of theories and disappointment on social media.