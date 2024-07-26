2024 Paris Olympics

Assassins Creed? Who was the masked torchbearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony?

Many questioned the identity of the hooded figure who acted as a guide from the opening moments of the Opening Ceremony

By NBC Chicago Staff and Associated Press

Who was the mysterious masked character that carried the Olympic torch across Paris in the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony and does it have anything to do with "Assassins Creed"?

Many questioned the identity of the hooded figure who acted as a guide from the opening moments of the Opening Ceremony.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The torchbearer was seen ziplining across the Seine river, running atop the Musee d’Orsay, dashing past Pont Neuf, riding a boat with a kid holding the flame and later cartwheeling down a red runway.

Many questioned if the character could just happen to relate to the popular video game franchise "Assassin's Creed."

"Assassin's Creed Unity," released in 2014 by Ubisoft, focused on the character Arno Dorian during the French Revolution from 1789 to 1794.

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics 13 hours ago

Live updates: A spectacular cauldron lighting and Celine Dion cap breathtaking Opening Ceremony

2024 Paris Olympics 52 mins ago

‘It's unbelievable:' Relatives cheer on Team USA Wrestler and Lake Zurich native Payton Jacobson

The similarities are definitely evident.

But is it from the “Phantom of the Opera” or “Assassin's Creed”?

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

It's actually both and more.

The mysterious torchbearer that appeared in a hooded, masked costume was inspired by a number of characters from French culture: Belphégor, the Iron Mask, the titular character from “Phantom of the Opera,” Fantomas, Ezio from “Assassin's Creed” and Arsène Lupin.

The character's identity was never revealed, sparking a flurry of theories and disappointment on social media.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us