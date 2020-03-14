coronavirus

Illinois Tollway Switches to All-Electronic Tolling to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus

012916 sun life stadium aerials
Getty Images/MLS

SCHILLER PARK, IL – AUGUST 27: A truck heads towards the Illinois Tollway August 27, 2004 in Schiller Park, Illinois. Illinois Governor Rod R. Blagojevich has unveiled a plan for the future of the Illinois Tollway. The 10-year, $5.3 billion plan will reduce traffic and congestion, rebuild and reconstruct the entire tollway system, add lanes to the system’s major roads and make Illinois the first state in the nation to convert to open road tolling. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Illinois Tollway will implement all-electronic tolling temporarily as a precaution to prevent the spread of coronavirus, officials announced Friday.

All toll roads will remain open to traffic, but toll collection will be handled entirely via I-Pass, E-ZPass and through the tollway’s online payment portal at www.illinoistollway.com, Illinois Tollway officials said in a statement.

Over the next 24 hours, toll booths at mainline toll plazas will be taken offline and automatic toll payment machines at ramp and plazas will be deactivated, officials said. Maintenance staff, incident management personnel and HELP truck drivers will remain on duty.

Local

coronavirus 12 hours ago

Most Cook County Court Cases Postponed for 30 Days

coronavirus 14 hours ago

Suburban Barrington Hospital Offers Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing

“At all points on our system, all customers should be advised to keep moving and not stop at toll plazas,” Executive Director José Alvarez said.

Grace periods will be extended and violations will be held through the duration of service interruptions, officials said.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us