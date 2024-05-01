Wisconsin middle school locked down amid reports of ‘active shooter'

A Wisconsin middle school was locked down Wednesday after school officials reported an "active shooter" at the building with police responding to the scene.

According to the Mount Horeb Area School District, the alleged shooter "did not breach entryway" to the building and authorities were sweeping the school to ensure safety.

"The threat has been neutralized outside of the building," the district said in an update on social media.

The situation started just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The district issued an alert to families that "there has been an active shooter at our middle school this morning."

"The individual did not breach entryway. Police department is helping to scope out our building to ensure the safety of our students and staff," the alert said, urging people not to come to the school.

In a later update, the district said the school was on "full lockdown" and "following our emergency protocols."

Around 11:45 a.m., the district said students remained in a hard lockdown throughout all school buildings.

"Law-enforcement is circulating throughout the middle school to confirm the safety of all students. The threat has been neutralized outside of the building," the district wrote. "Again, do not report to any of our schools at this time. Once we confirm the safety of all we will begin the process of reunification offsite with families."

Just after noon, the district said no additional suspects had been found during sweeps of the buildings and no injuries were reported, "with the exception of the alleged assailant." No information on the suspect has been released.

"You would be so proud of our students and staff, and we’re so grateful for our first responders," the district said.

Evacuations for some students were beginning at that time, with buses escorting students from the district's intermediate center to a reunification site.

Middle school students were not yet being released, however.