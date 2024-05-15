Police address ‘rumors' in investigation into Elijah Vue disappearance

Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a previous report regarding Elijah Vue's disappearance.

It has been nearly three months since Wisconsin toddler Elijah Vue disappeared in a mystery that continues to spur headlines, but in a recent update, authorities said while Elijah remains missing, they wanted to clear up some "rumors" about the case.

In a social media post last week, Captain Andrew Raatz with the Two River Police Department said the search for Elijah remains ongoing, but allegations that the department has stopped a particular group from taking part in the search efforts are untrue.

"Recently rumors have been spread, primarily on social media, that we have not allowed an organization called Midwest EquuSearch to take part in search efforts. This is incorrect, misleading and serves as a distraction away from our efforts to find Elijah," Raatz said. "We have been in contact with many volunteer search organizations, as we work hand in hand to coordinate efforts. In our conversation with EquuSearch we utilized their expertise and they confirmed we are currently using the best technology and resources available."

Raatz said "at not time has any local, state of federal agency denied a volunteer organization from participating in any search" and noted that numerous other groups have taken part in the massive efforts.

"We have actively requested and encouraged the help of volunteers. Referencing past media releases and news stories clearly attest to our call for volunteers. The only restrictions to volunteer groups participating in any searches has been respecting private property, which is the same restriction we have as law enforcement," Raatz wrote.

EquuSearch Midwest also weighed in on the post, saying it "has been in contact with Two Rivers Police Department in regards to Elijah Vue."

"Even though we appreciate everyone's support of our organization's search abilities, after speaking with law enforcement, they have utilized the search efforts and resources that our team would have used," the group said. "Be assured they are continuing to investigate Elijah's disappearance and have assured us that if our assistance is needed they will contact us to help bring Elijah home. This is a heartbreaking situation, and please do not lose focus that all everyone wants is for Elijah to be brought home."

Two Rivers police explained they have remained in contact with Elijah’s family regarding the search.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Efforts to find Elijah recently included searches with canine units and questrian resources, Raatz said. Investigators are still combing through "an extremely large amount of video" and data as well.

Earlier this month, authorities broadened their search for the missing 3-year-old as they encouraged participation in "coordinated and legally permissible search efforts."

The Two Rivers Police Department said investigators found no sign of the toddler after conducting additional aerial searches and inspecting manholes.

No major developments have taken place since mid-March, when a blanket belonging to the toddler was found approximately 3.7 miles from where he was last seen.

Elijah was last seen in late February, when the 3-year-old disappeared from an apartment where he was staying with his mother's boyfriend, Jesse Vang. Elijah's mother, Katrina Baur, told police she had left the 3-year-old with Vang several days earlier because she wanted him to teach her son “to be a man,” and she had intended to pick him up on Feb. 23, according to a criminal complaint.

On the day of Elijah's disappearance, Vang called police and reported the boy missing, telling officers he had taken a nap and brought the 3-year-old in the bedroom with him. But when he awoke some three hours later, the toddler was gone, according to court documents.

Both Baur and Vang were charged with child neglect, but no charges had been filed in connection with Elijah's disappearance.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have teamed up to offer a $40,000 reward for information that leads to Elijah's return and and/or an arrest and conviction in his disappearance.