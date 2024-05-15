The American flag and the State of Illinois flag will be flying at half-staff on Wednesday.

The move is done in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day, which takes place every May 15 as designated by federal law. The annual remembrance honors local, state and federal peace officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty.

“On Peace Officers Memorial Day and during Police Week, we recognize the incredible courage of our Nation’s police officers and honor the fallen heroes, whose ultimate sacrifice we can never repay,” the White House said in a proclamation statement.

The flags will remain at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Wednesday, according to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office.

The day is one of two federal observances that require American flags be lowered to half-staff. The other is Memorial Day.

The annual observance dates back to 1962 when President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week.

Last year alone, 60 law enforcement officers were killed on the job, according to the FBI. And as of April 29, 19 law enforcement officers have been killed and another 21 have died in accidents on the job, according to the bureau's latest data.

"Police Week gives us an important opportunity to recognize and thank those heroes who walk among us—the men and women of courage and character who think of others before themselves, no matter the cost," FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement.