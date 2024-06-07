Cicadas Illinois

How long will the cicada noise last? Here's when it could get quieter

The noisy cicada sounds being heard across the Chicago area are "mating calls" made by male cicadas, experts explained.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Cicadas can be seen - and especially heard - in communities all across the Chicago area. While some people might be longing to bid them farewell, the noisy but harmless bugs aren't going anywhere just yet.

On Friday night, "the cicada song" was as loud as a chainsaw at the Grove nature preserve in north suburban Glenview.

Watch NBC 5 Chicago news stream free, 24/7, wherever you are

Decibel readings surpassed 80, which proved no match for Thursday's 103. That level, estimates show, is similar to sitting in the front row at a rock concert.

In some spots, cicadas are hard to escape. They might fly up in your face, show up in your car or even on your shoe.

But what about that noise? It's a mating call, according to experts.

Male cicadas make the loud sound as they rush to attract mates before their life cycle ends. When the bugs initially surface - they actually stay silent for a little while.

John Cooley, a University of Connecticut entomology professor affectionately known as "Doctor Cicada," stopped by the Grove to provide some expert insight. You'll likely see bugs in pairs, which means we're halfway through the cicada emergence, he explained.

Local

Lake Zurich 2 hours ago

Coroner identifies Lake Zurich man killed in home explosion

Chicago 2 hours ago

New owner exploring a ‘number of options' for Signature Room space. But one possibility is off the table

"...And they’re really going," he said. "Once you see lots of these up in the trees, you know we’re at the peak."

Since cicadas have been around for several weeks now, even some bug lovers wonder when the historic cicada emergence. Pretty soon the females will start laying eggs -- then you'll see more bodies on the ground. By July 4, it could be quieter outside.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"It's gonna be like this a little while longer, depends on the weather, then fade out...start the cycle over," Cooley stated.

That means cicadas likely won't emerge for another 17 years.

This article tagged under:

Cicadas Illinois
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us