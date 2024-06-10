While most of Illinois’ new laws take effect at the beginning of the calendar year, other pieces of legislation hit the books at the year’s midpoint, and such is the case on July 1.

In fact, at least nine laws will at least partially go into effect at the start of the new month, and several could have impacts on thousands of state residents.

Here are several laws hitting the books on July 1 that are worthy of note.

HB 3882 - Driver's Licenses for Undocumented Immigrants

Beginning July 1, undocumented immigrants living in the state of Illinois will be permitted to obtain driver’s licenses in a move that officials argue will help decrease stigmas and increase safety on area roadways.

"This legislation is a significant step in eliminating the barriers to opportunity that many undocumented immigrants face," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in his signing statement. “We're ensuring every eligible individual can obtain a driver's license, making our roads safer, decreasing stigma, and creating more equitable systems for all."

According to the text of the bill, individuals seeking a license must pass a driving test, have valid car insurance, be able to present identification documents for purposes of obtaining the license, and must be able to prove at least one year of residency within the state of Illinois.

Licenses will be compliant with the requirements set forth in the federal REAL ID Act, according to Illinois lawmakers.

HB 1122 – The Freelance Worker Protection Act

Enhanced protections in Illinois for freelance workers will also go into effect on July 1. Primarily, the bill obligates companies to pay freelance workers on or before the date their contractually agreed payments are due.

If contracts do not specify a date for payment, then compensation is due no later than 30 days after the completion of work, according to the text of the bill.

The bill also enhances protections for freelance workers against threats, intimidation, discipline, harassment and discrimination, and codifies ways of reporting violations of the act to the Illinois Department of Labor.

SB 1782 - Child Labor Law Now Protects Social Media Stars

A bill offering enhanced protections for “child influencers” will go into effect, specifically aimed at children who have appeared in viral content on social media, as opposed to child actors and musicians.

The bill will entitle children under the age of 16 to receive a portion of their gross earnings, with parents required to maintain records of their children’s appearances in social media content. Those earnings must be set aside in trust accounts until children reach the age of 18, according to the legislation.

In addition, the bill allows individuals now over the age of 18 to take legal action if they appeared in monetized social media videos as children, and were not properly compensated at the time.

SB 1993 - School Code Changed for Administering Assessment Tests

This bill requires school boards to hold public votes prior to approving new contracts for district-administered assessment tests given to students. These meetings must be publicized and take place in the open, according to the text of the legislation.

For a full list of bills with provisions taking effect on July 1, including the establishment of a “Creative Economy Task Force” and updates to student loan repayment programs for those in the mental health fields, you can visit the Illinois General Assembly’s website.