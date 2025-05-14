Multiple people were injured and a suspect is in custody after a head-on crash caused by a fleeing vehicle in suburban Bolingbrook.

According to police, officers were called to the 400 block of Seneca Lane for reports of a domestic battery with injuries on Monday morning.

A 23-year-old woman and an 8-month-old infant were both injured in that battery, and were treated and released from an area hospital, police said.

An arriving officer saw a suspect leaving the home at approximately 7:37 a.m., and initiated a traffic stop on Schmidt Road. The suspect, driving a Jeep, fled the scene shortly after the stop was initiated, but police did not pursue the vehicle.

An investigation revealed that the Jeep was driven at a high rate of speed down Boughton Road and eventually began driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of that roadway. It was then that the suspect crashed into another vehicle in a head-on collision.

A woman and her 3-month-old baby were in that vehicle, and both were hospitalized with severe injuries. Police said the baby remains in critical condition, but both the infant and their mother have had their conditions stabilized at this time.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Bernard Crawford, was also hospitalized and released, and has been placed into police custody, where he will face multiple felony charges, according to officials.