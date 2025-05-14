Crash near Hinsdale Oasis leads to major backups on I-294 in both directions

A multi-vehicle crash near the Hinsdale Oasis has several lanes of Interstate 294 blocked and led to major backups in both directions for the start of the afternoon rush hour Wednesday.

According to Illinois State Police, the two-vehicle crash took place just after 1:30 p.m. on southbound I-294 just south of the Hinsdale Oasis.

At least one person was transported to an area hospital with injuries, police said.

The crash led to at least two lanes closed on the southbound side of the roadway, though backups were reported in both directions as police continued to investigate.

Further details on what led to the crash were not immediately released.

Police said an investigation was ongoing.

Check back for more on this developing story.