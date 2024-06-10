Check your watch: the clock is ticking, and menus everywhere are changing over from eggs and bacon to lunch fare.

But when exactly does McDonald's breakfast end?

From 2015 to 2020, the Chicago-based chain offered all-day breakfast in an effort to simplify operations. Since that time, however, breakfast has a deadline.

According to a recent blog post from McDonald's, "local breakfast menus and hours may vary by restaurant," which are decided at the discretion of Co-Ops and franchisees. However, McDonald's typically stops serving breakfast at around 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m., depending on location, the post added.

Lunch menus and hours also vary by restaurant, McDonald's said, with lunch typically starting at the time the breakfast menu changes over.

Recently, McDonald's added new items to its breakfast menu in the form of cult-favorite Krispy Kreme doughnuts. According to an announcement, McDonald's will sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts at its restaurants nationwide by the end of 2026. The rollout will start in the second half of 2024, officials said.

The doughnuts will be available starting at breakfast time and will last throughout the day while supplies last, according to the announcement.

“Since the launch of breakfast nearly 50 years ago, we’ve continued to offer new menu items, flavors and experiences that have made McDonald’s an irreplaceable part of fans’ morning routines,” Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA’s Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer said in the announcement. “This partnership is an exciting next step in that journey and a chance to unlock new business opportunities in the breakfast category and throughout the day."

As part of the partnership, McDonald's menus will see three of Krispy Kreme's "most popular" doughnuts: the Original Glazed Doughnut, the Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut and the Chocolate Ice-Kreme filled Doughnut. They will be delivered fresh to McDonald's restaurants each day, the announcement said, and will be available individually or in boxes of six.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

More information about the collaboration can be found here.