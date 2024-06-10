Chicago police and firefighters remain on scene after a CTA bus crashed into multiple vehicles in the Bridgeport neighborhood on Monday morning.

NBC’s Sky 5 helicopter captured footage from the scene that showed numerous cars and other vehicles that had suffered damage after being struck by the bus, which came to a stop just beyond a busy intersection in the area.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, at least four people were transported to area hospitals. Of those, three were taken in red (serious-to-critical) condition.

Additional details on conditions of the victims were unknown.

According to Total Traffic, 35th Street was closed in both directions between Lituanica Avenue and South Emerald because of the crash.

Halsted was also closed in both directions between 35th Street and 34th Street for the extensive cleanup, according to the site.

The CTA issued a series of alerts for multiple route impacts because of the crash, with buses on the 8 and 35 routes being rerouted away from the scene of the collision.

We will update this story with further details as they become available.