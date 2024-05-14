Local activist, Dolton trustee Andrew Holmes terminated by Chicago Survivors over assault allegations

A Chicago-area activist and Dolton trustee known for his appearances at crime scenes with grieving families has been terminated by the group he works for following allegations that he assaulted a co-worker.

Andrew Holmes was terminated by Chicago Survivors last month as a lawsuit regarding the allegations proceeds.

Chicago Survivors issued the following statement to NBC Chicago:

"Our mission is to provide crime victim services to family members of homicide victims, so our relationships with those families and our community is paramount. Without compromise, there needs to be strong mutual trust and an assumed high level of safety for the adults and children we serve. For those reasons, we terminated his employment in April upon learning of the serious allegations."

Holmes, who still serves as a trustee in Dolton, is being sued by Fenia Dukes, Mayor Tiffany Henyard's former assistant.

Dukes filed a civil lawsuit against Henyard and Holmes, accusing Holmes of assault.

"I'm fighting for every woman, this isn't just about me," Dukes said in a video regarding the lawsuit and the allegations detailed in it.

Dukes offers details on the allegations in the video, which center around a taxpayer-funded economic development trip to Las Vegas nearly a year ago.

Henyard, Holmes and multiple other village and Thornton Township leaders were present on the trip.

According to the lawsuit, Dukes said she felt disoriented shortly after having dinner and walking down the Las Vegas Strip with Holmes.

She said she eventually blacked out.

"My last memory was me waking up in his room," Dukes said in the video.

Holmes has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

Many Dolton residents and multiple trustees have also called for Holmes to resign from the Dolton Village Board in wake of the allegations.