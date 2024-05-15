A very Chicago-style pizza is coming back for a limited time.

In honor of "Italian Beef Week," which takes place May 20-26, iconic Chicago joints Portillo's and Lou Malnati's will reunite to launch one of its most popular collaborations: the Portillo's x Lou Malnati's Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza, according to a press release.

The pizza was first introduced in 2022, and returned in 2023 for a short period of time. As the creation returns for a third year, officials are calling it a "three-peat."

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Portillo’s for the third year in a row with our Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza,” Marc Malnati, owner of Lou Malnati's said in the release. “Nothing says Chicago more than pairing our legendary deep dish recipe and ingredients with Portillo’s slow-roasted Italian beef – just in time for Italian Beef Week celebrations, whether in Chicago or around the country.”

The nine-inch pizza, with either Portillo's homemade sweet peppers or hot giardiniera, features Malnati's signature buttery pizza crust, plum tomatoes and Wisconsin mozzarella topped with Portillo's slow-roasted, thinly-sliced Italian Beef, the release said. The limited-time collaboration is available to be shipped nationwide through Tastes of Chicago in packs of two, four or six, and in combination with other classic Portillo's offerings, the release added.

In addition to the limited-time pizza, Portillo's is also offering a slew of other ways to celebrate National Beef Week, including a sweepstakes, a "Pre-Prom Dinner" and more.

More information about the pizza and how to order can be found here.