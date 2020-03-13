coronavirus in illinois

Archdiocese of Chicago Suspends All Public Mass Beginning March 14

"We encourage priests to celebrate Mass privately for the good of the People of God, the church and the intentions of the day," Cardinal Blase Cupich said.

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Public church services and celebrations of Mass at Archdiocese of Chicago Catholic churches will be suspended as of Saturday evening, Cardinal Blase Cupich said Friday, to "take the better part of caution in order to slow the spread of this [coronavirus] pandemic."

Cupich said that weddings and funerals already scheduled for Saturday may proceed as long as no more than 250 people attend, per the directive issued by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

Cupich asked that archdiocesan churches remain open for private prayer "during a time frame best determined by each pastor." In addition, televised and online Masses will be made available.

coronavirus 23 hours ago

Coronavirus Guide: Live Updates, Cancellations and Resources You Should Know About

coronavirus Mar 2

Coronavirus in Illinois: What We Know So Far

Pastors have been asked to limit staff in parishes and maintain "a heightened focus on disinfecting all areas of common use."

“This was not a decision I made lightly,” Cupich said. “The Eucharist is the source and summit of our life as Catholics. And our schools and agencies provide essential services to many thousands across Cook and Lake Counties. But, in consultation with leaders from across the archdiocese, for the sake of the safety of our students, parishioners, and all the women and men who serve the people of the archdiocese, it is clear that we must take the better part of caution in order to slow the spread of this pandemic.”

Earlier on Friday, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced Friday that all archdiocesan Catholic schools in Cook and Lake counties will close beginning Monday as coronavirus cases in Illinois continue to rise.

For a list of Chicago-area school closures linked to coronavirus, click here.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in illinoiscoronavirusCardinal CupichChicago Catholic churchespublic mass
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us