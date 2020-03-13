Shedd Aquarium Closes Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Chicago's Shedd Aquarium will be closed to the public for two weeks beginning Friday over the coronavirus outbreak, the institution announced Friday morning.

It will remain closed until March 29 and will "continue to assess and monitor updates daily from health officials," the aquarium said in a statement.

“We have a responsibility to communities, schoolchildren, staff, volunteers and more to do our part to help protect the public’s health by temporarily supporting the effort for social distancing,” Dr. Bridget Coughlin, the president and CEO of Shedd, said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the aquarium soon to continue to spark compassion, curiosity and conservation for the aquatic animal world.”

During this period, all scheduled events and programs are also canceled but may be rescheduled, according to the aquarium.

Critical operations staff like caretakes and veterinarians will continue working onsite to provide vital care to the animals and infrastructure, the Shedd said, while employees who can work from home will do so, and those who cannot work from home will continue to be paid their regular rate.

The iconic Chicago institution was working to contact guests with options to put their tickets or reservations to a future date, to request a refund, or donate the cost to help mitigate the financial impact of the outbreak on the aquarium, according to the Shedd.