CTA Offers One-Time Credit for Passes Not Used During Coronavirus Pandemic

Did you buy a Chicago Transit Authority pass and then not get to use most of it due to the COVID-19 outbreak? The CTA has created an offer for riders stuck in that situation.

With many people working from home, commuter travel has been down during the pandemic. As a result, the CTA is offering one-time credit for active passes that are no longer getting used.

The transit agency spread the word via an email from Ventra Chicago and detailed how riders can take advantage. Anyone with active seven-day and 30-day passes can receive a prorated credit. The prorated amount is based on when the pass was last used. The credit would be added to the person’s Ventra account.

To take advantage of the offer, riders have to email Ventra Customer Service (customerservice@ventrachicago.com) no later than April 13 with the account holder’s name, their transit account ID number and the type of pass in which credit is being requested.